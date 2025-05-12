Oscar-winning films 1976 to 1985 and where to stream them

Oscar-winning films don’t always stand the test of time – some disappear from memory almost instantly while others become classics celebrated for decades to come. But, for sure, they will always be the films that won that particularly coveted award.

Here are the Best Picture winners from 1976 to 1985 and where to stream them currently.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – 1976 winner

Film (1975). In this psychological drama by Miloš Forman, a newly admitted mental patient, incarcerated for the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl, sets his own – and his fellow patients’ – course against the no-nonsense Nurse Ratched.

Co-produced by Michael Douglas (his father Kirk was originally meant to star his father, Kirk), and based on the novel of the same name by Ken Kesey, the film took all five main Oscars (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenplay) in 1976.

Starring Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, William Redfield, Danny DeVito and Will Sampson. Watch the trailer.

Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Rocky – 1977 winner

Film (1976). Winning out over Taxi Driver and All the President’s Men in the Best Picture category, Sylvester Stallone’s portrayal of the Philadelphia ‘southpaw’ who took on the heavyweight boxing champion, Apollo Creed, in the ring and survived to shout ‘Adriannnnnn’ punched well above its weight and spawned many a sequel, continuing to this day in the Creed franchise.

Few of us, surely, have set out jogging at dawn without hearing the Rocky theme playing as we recreate his famous training montage.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young and Carl Weathers. Watch the trailer.

Streaming on Stan.

Annie Hall – 1978 winner

Film (1977). Woody Allen may have moved quite some distance from flavour of the month but he could barely put a foot wrong with his films in the 1970s – including this comedy drama, which was nominated for the Big Five Academy Awards.

Neurotic New York comedian Aly Singer conducts a post mortem on his failed relationship with Annie Hall, played by Diane Keaton in a role that was written specifically for her.

Starring Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts, Carol Kane and Paul Simon. Watch the trailer.

Streaming on Prime Video.

The Deer Hunter – 1979 winner

Film (1978). If nothing else, anyone who has ever seen this American epic war drama knows Russian Roulette is not a game you want to play, ever, under any circumstances, and especially not against your best friend after weeks of being kept in a cage under water during the Vietnam War.

Co-written and directed by Michael Cimino, it follows the travails of three Slavic-American steel workers whose lives are changed forever by the war, with performances that haunt long after the credits.

Starring Robert De Niro, John Cazale, Meryl Streep and Christopher Walken. Watch the trailer.

Streaming on Apple TV+ (rental).

Kramer vs. Kramer – 1980 winner

Film (1979). This weepie legal drama, written and directed by Robert Benton, covers a couple’s drawn-out divorce and its impact on their young son, taking in issues such as single parenting and gender roles.

Taking in more than $173 million on a budget of $8 million, it was a gigantic commercial and critical success, with stars Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep cementing (even more) their status as top-tier actors of their generation.

Starring Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep and Jane Alexander. Watch the trailer.

Streaming on Prime Video (rental).

Ordinary People – 1981 winner

Film (1980). Robert Redford’s debut as a director, based on the novel of the same name by Judith Guest, certainly doesn’t shy away from tragedy.

A wealthy Illinois family implodes following the death of one of their two sons and the attempted suicide of the other. In addition to Best Picture, it won Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (for 20-year-old Timothy Hutton).

Starring Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore, Judd Hirsch and Timothy Hutton. Watch the trailer.

Chariots of Fire – 1982 winner

Film (1981). Hugh Hudson’s sports drama is based on the real-life story of two British competitors at the 1924 Olympic Games: one, a devout Christian who runs for God’s glory; the other, a Jew who runs, in part, to overcome prejudice.

As with Rocky, the theme tune – this time by Vangelis – is as famous, if not more so, than the film itself, lending an epic air to this tale of human sporting endeavour.

Starring Ben Cross, Ian Charleson, Nigel Havers and Cheryl Campbell. Watch the trailer.

Streaming on Disney+.

Gandhi – 1983 winner

Film (1982). Directed and produced by Richard Attenborough, this epic biographical film centres – as the title suggests – on the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his crucial role in the Indian independence movement from the British Empire in the early 20th century.

It won eight (from 11 nominations) Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Actor (for Ben Kingsley).

Starring Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen and Edward Fox. Watch the trailer.

Streaming on BritBox.

Terms of Endearment – 1984 winner

Film (1983). This adaptation of Larry McMurtry’s novel was written, directed and produced by James L Brooks, brings a tragicomic lens to three decades of life between a widowed mother and her daughter, who finds herself married to a philandering husband.

In addition to Best Picture, it won Oscar for Best Director, Best Actress (Shirley MacLaine), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Jack Nicholson).

Starring Debra Winger, Shirley MacLaine, Jack Nicholson and John Lithgow. Watch the trailer.

Streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.

Amadeus – 1985 winner

Film (1984). Another winner from director Miloš Forman, this biographical drama imagines an intense rivalry between to vienna composers working in the 18th century: Mozart and Antonio Salieri. Hatred and jealousy abound.

The film won eight Oscars among a slew of international awards and huge commercial success.

Starring F Murray Abtaham, Rom Hulce, Elizabeth Berridge and Simon Callow. Watch the trailer.

Streaming on SBS On Demand.

