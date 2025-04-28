Oscar-winning films 1996 to 2005 and where to stream them

The films that win the Best Picture Oscar don’t always stand the test of time – some disappear from memory almost instantly while others become classics celebrated for decades to come. But, for sure, they will always be the films that won that particularly coveted award.

Here are the Best Picture winners from 1996 to 2005 and where to stream them currently.

Enjoy!

Braveheart – 1996 winner

Braveheart. Image: Paramount Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1995). In Mel Gibson’s action epic, a fictionalised version of Scottish warrior William Wallace leads his fellow Scots in a rebellion to free his homeland from the influence and control of King Edward I of England.

Starring Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau and Patrick McGoohan.

Streaming on Disney+ and Stan.

The English Patient – 1997 winner

The English Patient. Image: Miramax Films. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1996). Anthony Minghella’s screen adaptation of the Michael Ondaatje’s novel of the same name, charts the relationship between a young nurse near the end of World War II and her patient, a badly burned plane crash victim whose past is shown in flashbacks.

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche and Willem Dafoe.

Streaming on Apple TV+ (rental).

Titanic – 1998 winner

Titanic. Image: Paramount Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1997). James Cameron’s watery disaster epic sets a complicated love story between a 17-year-old aristocrat and a penniless artist against the backdrop of the infamous Titanic disaster.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane.

Streaming on Disney+.

Shakespeare in Love – 1999 winner

Shakespeare in Love. Miramax Films. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1998). Period drama meets romantic comedy in John Madden’s film imagining a love story between a young and struggling Shakespeare and the woman who inspires him to write one of his most celebrated plays.

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes and Geoffrey Rush.

Streaming on Apple TV+ (rental)

American Beauty – 2000 winner

American Beauty. Image: DreamWorks Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (1999). In this psychological drama by Sam Mendes, a suburban dad finds himself in something of a midlife crisis after falling in love with his daughter’s best friend.

Starring Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening and Thora Birch.

Streaming on Stan.

Gladiator – 2001 winner

Gladiator. Image: DreamWorks Distribution. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2000). Ridley Scott’s action epic follows a one-time Roman general looking for revenge against the emperor who killed his family and made him a slave.

Starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Pheonix and Connie Nielsen.

Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, Foxtel Now and Stan.

A Beautiful Mind – 2002 winner

A Beautiful Mind. Image: DreamWorks Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2001). Ron Howard presents the life of maths genius John Nash who seemed unstoppable in his early career until his ego took over.

Starring Russell Crowe, Ed Harris and Jennifer Connelly.

Streaming on Stan.

Chigaco – 2003 winner

Chicago. Image: Miramax Films. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2002). Crime, comedy and music combine in Rob Marshall’s film in which two female murderers compete for the limelight and a lawyer’s affections.

Starring Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere.

Streaming on Stan and Paramount+.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – 2004 winner

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Image: New Line Cinema. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2003). The third and final film in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy sees Gandalf and Aragorn leading the World of Men against Sauron’s army whole Frodo and Sam hotfoot it to Mount Doom with the Ring.

Starring Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen and Ian McKellen.

Streaming on Netflix.

Million Dollar Baby – 2005 winner

Million Dollar Baby. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Oscar-winning films.

Film (2004). Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this sports drama, playing a grumpy coach who trains Maggie, an aspiring boxer. The two develop a close bond and, for a while, it seems nothing can go wrong.

Starring Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman.

Streaming on Stan.

