New to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, AMC+ and more

Netflix

Receiver (10 July)

Sports series. Follows the 2023 season of NFL receivers Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson.

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 3 (11 July)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people. Starring Sam Corlett, Leo Suter and Frida Gustavsson.

Exploding Kittens (12 July)

Animated series. It’s the ultimate fight between good and evil when God and his nemesis, the spawn of Satan, are sent to Earth to live with humans – as talking cats. Starring Tom Ellis, Suzy Nakmura and Ally Maki.

Stan

Panorama: Beyond Human: Artificial Intelligence and Us (10 July)

Documentary. Reporter Lara Lewington speaks to some of the so-called ‘godfathers’ of AI about their hopes and fears, and explores developing technology allowing computers to read emotions and minds.

The Serpent Queen – Season 2 (12 July)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Catherine de Medici is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith gains a loyal following who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Starring Samantha Morton, Raza Jaffrey and Amrita Acharia.

ABC iview

Little J and Big Cuz – Season 4 (8 July)

Little J and Big Cuz are a couple of First Nations Australian kids living with their Nanna and Old Dog. There’s always something surprising going on whether it’s at school, in the backyard or beyond.

I Was Actually There (9 July)

Series. This six-part ABC documentary series, from the team behind You Can’t Ask That, explores defining moments of our recent history through the eyes, ears and voices of those who witnessed them firsthand.

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission (9 July)

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission. Image: ABC.

Australia’s food icon, Maggie Beer, leads an ambitious world first social experiment to transform the meals and dining experience at an aged care home.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 2 (13 July)

Sister Boniface – nun, moped rider, wine maker and part-time forensic scientist. If there’s evidence to be found, Boniface will find it, with a little help from dashing DI Sam Gillespie.

SBS On Demand

Little J & Big Cuz – Season 4 (8 July)

Series. Five-year-old Little J and his ten-year old cousin Big Cuz are back to learn some more about culture, community and country. Living with Nanna and Old Dog, they continue to explore Saltwater, Desert and Freshwater Country, exploring what it means to be an Indigenous Australian. Starring Miranda Tapsell and Deborah Mailman.

Couples Therapy – Season 4a (9 July)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Therapist Orna Guralnik is back to guide four couples through the 20-week therapy program.

The Palace – Season 1 (11 July)

Series. It’s 1988 and the German Democratic Republic is in cruise mode. As the 40th anniversary of the Republic nears, the Friedrichstadt-Palast dancers have their minds trained on one thing only: their spectacular Jubilee show.

BritBox

Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence (11 July)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Miniseries. Based on the true story of the 1993 murder of Black British teenager Stephen Lawrence, this series adapts the memoir In Pursuit of the Truth by DCI Clive Driscoll and follows the Lawrence family’s fight for justice, and the police investigation which finally led to the convictions of two of his killers in 2012, 18 years after Stephen’s death. Starring Steve Coogan, Hugh Quarshie and Sharlene Whyte.

Apple TV+

Sunny (10 July)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

An American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, Suzie’s life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As ‘consolation’, she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship. Starring Rashida Jones.

Me (12 July)

Series. Follows a 12-year-old called Ben who is in the throes of middle school (complete with bullies, crushes and school dances) as he adjusts to a newly blended family and the realisation that he has superpowers. Throughout the ten-episode season, Ben goes on a journey of self-discovery and learns what having superpowers truly means.

Paramount+

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years – Season 2 (10 July)

Series. In theis exclusive 13-part season, SpongeBob and all his friends return to Kamp Koral for another spirited summer of fun. Camp activities include staying up all night, monster lessons, digging up a prehistoric creature and having the best summer ever.

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken (10 July)

Music documentary. Directed by Brian Morrow and Amy Scott, this two-part music documentary series centres around the Grammy-Award-winning rockstar and activist who penned an original song inspired by letters she received from incarcerated women in her Kansas hometown.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (14 July)

Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) from their underseas home of Bikini Bottom. First-time nominees include Halle Bailey, Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, Timothée Chalamet, Luke Combs, Ariana DeBose, Ayo Edebiri, Ryan Gosling, Reneé Rapp, Margot Robbie and Paul Rudd, among others.

Family Guy – Season 22 (10 July)

Animated series. The return of the Griffins, a dysfunctional family in Rhode Island trying to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another. Starring Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein and Seth Green.

Wicked Tuna – Season 13 (10 July)

Reality TV series. Tuna fishermen battle in teams against each other and the elements to land the biggest Giant Bluefin Tuna.

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (11 July)

Documentary. Exploring the career of the psychiatric expert Ann Burgess, with a focus on her work at the FBI where she developed methods of tracking serial killers and other violent criminals based on her research. Directed and produced by Abby Fuller.

Descendants: The Rise of Red (12 July)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film (2024). Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. Starring China Anne McClain, Joshua Colley and Rita Ora.

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (12 July)

Special. Celebrating the rise of the country music star Lainey Wilson, following lengthy struggles.

AMC+ and Shudder

Class of Nuke ‘Em High – AMC+ and Shudder (8 July)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film (1986). The pupils at a high school next to a nuclear power plant start acting and looking strange after buying contaminated drugs from a plant worker.

House on Haunted Hill – AMC+ and Shudder (8 July)

Film (1959). A millionaire offers $10,000 to five people who agree to be locked in a large, spooky rented house overnight with him and his wife.

Prime Video

Love Lies Bleeding (9 July)

Film. Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family. Starring ​​​​Kristen Stewart, Anna Baryshnikov and Dave Franco.

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black (11 July)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film. Ava, a young bank professional is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate. Starring Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict and Joseph Lee Anderson.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (11 July)

Series. Based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, this animated series follows Frank, Brenda, Barry and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. Starring Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and Michael Cera.

Binge

All American: Homecoming – Season 3 (9 July)

Series. This spinoff from All American follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of university sports at a Historically Black College in Atlanta.

Relax, I’m From The Future (10 July)

Film (2022). Comedy. A man from the future, now trapped in the past, tries to make a life for himself, oblivious to the consequences he has set in motion. Starring Rhys Darby and Gabrielle Graham.

The Twelve – Season 2 (11 July)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. The Twelve returns with a new selection of jurors who must deliberate on the suspicious death of landowner Bernice Price, who is found at the bottom of a well on her remote farm in Western Australia. Sam Neill reprises his role as ruthless defence lawyer Brett Colby, who is at the top of his game. But his relationship with fellow barrister Meredith Nelson-Moore could complicate things in and out of the courtroom. Starring Sam Neill, Amy Matthews and Frances O’Connor.

Million Dollar Listing LA – Season 15 (11 July)

Series. With high interest rates, the ‘Mansion Tax’ and a low inventory of homes, the city’s hottest agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor are back and feeling a new kind of heat. Stuck in the middle of a shaky market, deals are dragging out, taking much longer to close than before.

The Real Housewives of OC – Season 18 (12 July)

Series. This season marks a historic milestone as The Real Housewives franchise celebrates 100 seasons over 18 years and 11 cities. Returning this season are Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. New to the season is housewife and former golf reporter Katie Ginella.

DocPlay

Ablaze (8 July)

Tiriki Onus finds a 70-year-old film believed to be made by his grandfather, Aboriginal leader and filmmaker Bill Onus. Tiriki pieces together the film’s origins and discovers more about Bill’s fight for Aboriginal rights.

Read: Academic, advocate, singer and filmmaker Tiriki Onus discusses the film made by his grandfather William ‘Bill’ Onus and the documentary it inspired

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Mabo: Life of an Island Man (8 July)

Mabo – Life of an Island Man is the story of a small island and an extraordinary man, Eddie Koiki Mabo. Directed by Trevor Graham.