New to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, AMC+, SBS, Binge and more

Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK (7 August)

Reality series. Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say I do?

Secret World Of Sound With David Attenborough (7 August)

Series. Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you’ve never heard it before, in this riveting documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The Umbrella Academy – Season 4 (8 August)

The Umbrella Academy. Image: Netflix.

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. Starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Stan

The TikTok Effect (6 August)

Marianna Spring in The TikTok Effect. Image: BBC/ Stan.

Documentary. Marianna Spring, the BBC’s disinformation correspondent, explores the dark side of TikTok, investigating harmful behaviour that spills out into real life. Tracking down users, victims and past employees, she is able to expose how viral videos across the platform create ‘frenzies’, linking to behaviours that previously were seen as unacceptable and now are quickly becoming the new norm due to the rapid rise in popularity from the social media platform.

ABC iview

Vera – Season 12 (5 August)

Vera. Image: ABC.

The return of DCI Vera Stanhope, who – with the help of her wit and charm – leads a team of detectives in the pursuit of answers to murder mysteries in Northumberland, UK. Starring Brenda Blethyn, Jon Morrison and Riley Jones.

Tom Gleeson: Joy (7 August)

Australia’s 2019 Gold Logie winner. Chief celebrity interrogator. Host of the highest-rating quiz show on TV. There’s not much Tom Gleeson hasn’t been up to. Now we can watch the great man live on stage. Experience the Joy.

SBS On Demand

The Red King (8 August)

The Red King. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Smart, capable, by-the-book Sergeant Grace Narayan is flying high in her inner-city police station – until her rigid principles cause her to be ostracised by every officer in her precinct. Grace has no choice but to take a punishment posting on the remote Welsh island of St Jory, a rural community with an eerie, hidden religion known as the True Way. Grace is determined to implement order on people who have long ‘policed themselves’ but the year-old cold case of a missing teenage boy threatens to unearth the community’s well-buried secrets. Starring Angli Mohindra and James Bamford.

Prime Video

One Fast Move (8 August)

Film (2024). An action-adventure thrill ride about a young man down on his luck who seeks out his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small town love interest and a motorcycle shop owner who moonlights as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls that his father’s absence had built up. Starring KJ Apa, Eric Dane and Maia Reficco.

The Shakedown (8 August)

The Shakedown. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2024). When his mistress threatens to expose the secret of their affair, a respected insurance broker seeks the help of his underworld brother to save his reputation. Starring Carl Beukes, Emmanuel Castis, Julia Anastasopoulos and Berenice Barbier.

The Mallorca Files – Season 3 (8 August)

Series. British detective Miranda Blake and her laidback German partner Max Winter make up the perfect team – if only they could see it. In Season 3, amid high-stakes adventures, treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings and murders, Max and Miranda’s personal tensions and odd-couple partnership are put to the test. Starring Elen Rhys, Julian Looman and Maria Fernandez Ache.

Madame Web (8 August)

Film (2024). The standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines, Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future … and realiszes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV

The Coffee Table, Shudder & AMC+ (5 August)

Film (2022). Jesus and Maria are a couple who have just become parents, and they decide to buy a new coffee table, a decision that will change their existence. Starring Estefanía de los Santos and David Pareja.

Late Night with the Devil, Shudder & AMC+ (10 August)

Late Night with the Devil. Image: Maslow Entertainment/ Shudder.

Film (2023). October 31, 1977. Jack Delroy’s syndicated talk show Night Owls has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country, but a year on from the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America. Starring David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer) and Laura Gordon (Reckoning).

Binge

FBoy Island – Season 2 (5 August)

Reality series FBoy Island returns for its second season, hosted by podcaster and reality TV star Abbie Chatfield. The show follows three women as they head to a tropical paradise in search of love, but there’s a twist: half the men are self-proclaimed nice guys, while the other half are notorious FBoys: womanisers looking for fame and no-strings fun. With $100,000 at stake, emotions run high as alliances form and hearts risk breaking. In this social experiment-turned-dating-show, viewers are left guessing: who is there for love and who is just playing the game?

Taskmaster NZ – Season 5 (6 August)

Jeremy Wells acts as Taskmaster in this New Zealand edition of Taskmaster, with Paul Williams acting as his assistant.

Madame Web (8 August)

Madame Web. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Film (2024). Cassandra Webb is a New York metropolis paramedic who begins to demonstrate signs of clairvoyance. Forced to challenge revelations about her past, she needs to safeguard three young women from a deadly adversary who wants them destroyed. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced.

BritBox

How the Victorians Built Britain (6 August)

Series. Veteran journalist Michael Buerk makes his way around the United Kingdom in his quest to understand the many ways in which the Victorians created modern Britain.

What Remains (8 August)

What Remains. Image: BBC/ BritBox.

Miniseries. A young couple moves into an apartment only to find the body of a young woman that had been missing for two years but never registered as missing, which leads to a deeper investigation into what actually happened. Starring Alexander Arnold, David Bamber and Jessica Gunning. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+

The Instigators (9 August)

The Instigators. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2024). Rory and Cobby are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture – or worse. Starring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Hong Chau.

Yo Gabba Gabbaland (9 August)

Join familiar friends Muno, Foofa, Plex, Brobee and Toodee, and meet new magician Kammy Kam. Dance, sing, play and make learning fun as kids and parents jump into Yo Gabba GabbaLand and discover all the things that make this community so magical. Young children and families can navigate universal preschool challenges in a diverse visual and musical landscape.

Paramount+

Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (10 August)

Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Image: Paramount+.

Animated series. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. Reprising their roles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil.

Disney+

Science of Stupid – S1-8 (7 August)

Science of Stupid. Image: Disney+.

Series. Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond takes a look at the science behind selected internet videos.

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue (9 August)

Documentary (2024). After creating one of the world’s largest marine protected areas in 2016 with National Geographic’s support, Niue invites Pristine Seas back to assess changes using advanced tech and plan a sustainable future for their waters. Starring Stars Mona Ainu’u, Alan Friedlander and Launoa Gataua.