What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Prime, and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

Ben Barnes and Salma Hayek in Black Mirror season 6. Image: Netflix

Our Planet season 2 (14 June)

David Attenborough’s Emmy-winning nature series documents the beauty of planet earth while also detailing the impacts of the ongoing climate crisis.

Black Mirror season 6 (15 June)

Emmy-winner Aaron Paul and Emmy-nominees Zazie Beetz Kate Mara star in this season of the sci-fi anthology series.

Extraction 2 (16 June)

Chris Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave and writer Joe Russo for this sequel to the Netflix action hit.

Read: Cheat sheet: Extraction 2 on Netflix with Chris Hemsworth

Prime Video

The Covenant. Image: Prime Video

The Covenant (16 June)

Jake Gyllenhaal leads this Guy Ritchie action thriller as Sergeant John, who on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan is teamed with local interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim, Game of Thrones), who risks his own life to carry an injured John across miles of gruelling terrain to safety. Co-stars Emily Beecham (Little Joe) and Anthony Starr (The Boys).

Read: What to watch in June: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you