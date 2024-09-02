New shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, AMC+, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Prime Video and more

New shows streaming this week

Netflix: new shows streaming

Untold: Hope Solo VS US Soccer (3 September)

Series. World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women’s soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates. Starring Hope Solo.

The Perfect Couple (5 September)

The Perfect Couple. Image: Netflix.

Series. Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding – and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel. Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Eve Hewson. Watch the trailer.

Apollo 13: Survival (5 September)

Documentary (2024). Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.

Rebel Ridge (6 September)

Film (2024). A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin’s bail. Starring Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson and Anna Sophia Robb. Watch the trailer.

Selling Sunset – Season 8 (6 September)

Series. Glam looks. Fierce clashes. Stunning homes. It’s business as usual for The Oppenheim Group as they welcome a new agent and bid farewell to a dear friend. Starring Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause.

AMC+ & Shudder: new shows streaming

All You Need is Death – Shudder & AMC+ (7 September)

Film (2023). A young couple who collects rare folk ballads discover the dark side of love when they surreptitiously record and translate an ancient, taboo folk song from the deep, forgotten past. Watch the trailer.

Stan: new shows streaming

The Hours (2 September)

Film (2002). The novel Mrs. Dalloway affects three generations of women who have each contended with the experience of suicide in their lives. Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore.

Rev – Seasons 1–3 (3 September)

An Anglican vicar, his wife and a small group of London parishioners get involved in a series of misadventures. Starring Tom Hollander, Olivia Colman and Steve Evets.

Triangle (4 September)

Film (2009). A group of friends have their yacht capsized by mysterious storm before an even more mysterious ship arrives to rescue them. Starring Melissa George, Joshua McIvor and Jack Taylor.

Power Book II: Ghost (6 September)

Series. The final season follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family. ​Starring Michael Rainey Jr, Gianni Paolo and Lovell Adams-Gray.

Dune: Part 1 (7 September)

Film (2021). A family of high birth finds itself at the centre of a battle for control over the galaxy’s most valuable natural asset. Meanwhile, the family’s make heir is haunted by visions of a dark future. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Revealed: KillJoy (8 September)

L–R: Lyndel Smith, Helen (surname withheld) and Kathryn Joy, in Revealed: KillJoy. Image: Stan.

Documentary. A film exploring the story of Australian Kathryn Joy, whose father killed their mother when they were three months old. Spanning ove

BritBox: new shows streaming

Death in Paradise – Season 13 (2 September)

Series. We’re back with DI Neville Parker for more murder cases on Saint Marie. Marlon confronts his future, Naomi lets loose to double date with Darlene, and Catherine finds herself embroiled in a murder case when an old friend becomes a suspect. New and returning faces arrive on Saint Marie, and Neville faces his biggest decision yet. Starring Ralf Little, Shantol Jackson, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine.

The Real Spies Among Friends (3 September)

Documentary (2022). In this documentary we get the real story of the Cambridge Spies – as explored elsewhere in the drama series A Spy Among Friends. Starring Roger Allam, Helen Fry and David Haig-Thomas.

The Jetty (4 September)

The Jetty. Image: BritBox.

Series. This new four-part thriller series explores how a fire, murder and an illicit love triangle are connected after a fire tears through a boat club in a scenic Lancashire town. Detective Ember Manning must uncover how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls. As she gets closer to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present, and the town she’s always called home. Starring Jenna Coleman, Archie Renaux, Laura Marcus and Tom Glynn-Carney.

6 Days (6 September)

Film (2017). In this thriller directed by Toa Fraser, gunmen storm the Iranian Embassy in London and hold everyone inside hostage, after which the SAS sends their best soldiers to pull off a dangerous rescue mission. Starring Jamie Bell, Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Vera – Season 1 (2 September)

Series. Against the backdrop of the stunning Northumberland landscape, DCI Vera Stanhope leads a team investigating series of murder mysteries. Starring Brenda Blethyn, Jon Morrison and Riley Jones.

The Strange Chores – Season 3 (6 September)

Series for children. The teenage monster hunters are back to give household chores a supernatural twist, turning ordinary life upside down and twisting the dullest parts of a kid’s life into a crazy tangle of monsters, magic and mayhem.

Becoming Frida Kahlo (7 September)

Miniseries. A deep dive into the late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s world, exploring the themes driving her famous works and her love affair with the famed muralist Diego Rivera. Starring Bethzabe Diaz, Luis-Martín Lozano and Juan Coronel Rivera.

Return to Paradise (8 September)

Anna Samson in Return to Paradise. Image: ABC.

Series. Brilliantly clever Australian ex-pat DI Mackenzie Clarke leaves London under a cloud of suspicion and returns to her hometown Dolphin Cove, where her tenacity and esoteric investigation methods help her solve unsolvable murders. Starring Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Andrea Demetriades and Anna Samson. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

Suspect – Season 2 (2 September)

British crime drama series. When Jon admits under hypnosis that he kills women and intends on killing a girl tonight, his psychotherapist, Dr Susannah Newman, knows he must be stopped. She contacts the police and her former lover, DSI Richard Groves, but when he refuses to take action, Susannah is forced to save the girl alone. Starring Dominic Cooper, Anne-Marie Duff and Ben Miller. Watch the trailer.

The Sixth Commandment (4 September)

British true crime drama series. This miniseries explores the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, and the extraordinary events that unfolded over the following years. It tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar and a charismatic student, Ben Field, set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory. Starring Timothy Spall and Éanna Hardwicke.

Exit – Season 3 (5 September)

Norwegian financial thriller series. In their elite and seemingly perfect world, four multimillionaire friends share a profound dissatisfaction with the monotony of everyday life, and seek the thrills only big money can buy. In this third season, the fossil-fuel crisis extends its grip on the global economy and money is flowing like never before into green energy – only to be siphoned off in shady dealings and mysterious hedge funds. Starring Simon J. Berger, Agnes Kittelsen and Tobias Santelmann.

Prime Video: new shows streaming

Tulsa King – Season 1 (2 September)

Following his release from prison, Mafia capo Dwight ‘ The General’ Manfredi is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he builds a new criminal empire with a group of unlikely characters. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Chris Caldovino and Dana Delany.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (5 September)

Force of Nature: The Dry 2. Image: Narelle Portanier/ Roadshow Films.

Film (2024). After receiving a distressing call from an informant, Federal Agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head deep into the Giralang Ranges to investigate the whereabouts of their corporate whistle-blower Alice after she mysteriously disappears on a company hiking retreat. The four women who were recovered from the bush each seem to be hiding something about their traumatic experience. Starring Eric Bana, Anna Torv, Deborah Lee-Furness and Robin McLeavey. Read the ScreenHub review.

Elisabeth Rioux: Unfiltered (6 September)

Series. This docuseries follows French-Canadian social media star and entrepreneur, Elisabeth Rioux as she jet-sets the globe building her Quebec based international swimwear company, while trying to balance romance, family, and motherhood. Giving an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into Elisabeth’s fast-paced life – from steamy photoshoots to glamorous global adventures, the six-part series pulls back the curtain on the triumphs and struggles of maintaining a global personal and professional brand.

Call Me Bae (6 September)

Series. This eight-part series is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae. Downsized from heiress to hustler, ‘Bae’ discovers her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street-smart style. Broke, but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai and her better self while breaking news. Starring Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada and Varun Sood. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

The Tiny Chef Show – Season 2 (4 September)

Preschool series. Season 2 follows viral culinary sensation Tiny Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home. The new season will see Chef welcome a delicious line-up of celebrity and influencer guest stars including the likes of Kristen Bell, Young Dylan, Tony Hawk and Danny Trejo.

Ridiculousness – Season 36 (4 September)

Series. From epic stunts, pranks gone wrong, to everything in between, host Rob Dyrek returns with co-host Steelo Brim to showcase and dissect the most hilarious and absurd viral videos on the internet. Featuring special celebrity guests throughout the season, Dyrek will discuss and categorise the wild and wacky clips caught on camera.

Rubble & Crew – Season 2 (7 September)

Series for children. In season two of the PAW Patrol preschool spin-off series, fan favourite character Rubble goes on adventures with a whole new crew of pups; the pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

Disney+: new shows streaming

Tell Me Lies – Season 2 (4 September)

Tell Me Lies – Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. Season 2 picks up as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. While very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season 1 impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways. Starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (6 September)

Series. A reality TV show focusing on mormon wives who are swingers. Starring Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt.

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation Sing-Along Version (8 September)

Film (2024). Sing-along version of this animated film in which a man seeks redemption by volunteering his family for an experimental space farming mission. Starring Anna Akana, Darin De Paul and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Binge: new shows streaming

Alf – Seasons 1–4 (3 September)

Series. It’s been 34 years since the wise-cracking alien life form last uttered his catchphrase ‘Ha! I Kill Me’ but, three decades later, the laughs haven’t died. This family sitcom follows the Tanner family and the cat-eating, beer-drinking alien they must keep secret from the outside world. Starring Max Wright and puppeteer Paul Fusco.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (5 September)

Series. Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, the series follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the ‘Black Mecca’. When a hustler named Chicken Man hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Starring Kevin Hart, Samuel L Jackson and Don Cheadle. Watch the trailer.

Funny Woman – Season 2 (6 September)

Gemma Arterton returns as Sophie Straw in Funny Woman Season 2. Image: Potboiler Productions/ Sky UK Limited.

Series. Barbara Parker is frustrated as she’s fed up with being the comic muse in old school comedy shows. She tries branching out into art house cinema in the hope it will be more progressive but finds that is not the case either. Undeterred and as determined as ever, Sophie decides to create her own comedy show where she can tell her own stories and get her authentic voice heard. Starring Gemma Arterton, Tom Bateman and Arsher Ali.

Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos (8 September)

Series. In the two-part documentary, acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney delves deep into the psyche of renowned Sopranos creator and writer, David Chase, to illuminate his life and career while offering a unique window into his unparalleled work on the iconic program. Starring Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli.

Apple TV+: new shows streaming

Slow Horses – Season 4 (4 September)

Series. The BAFTA Award-winning series return for a fourth season, with Hugo Weaving joining the cast. Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House. The series recently scored nine Emmy Award nominations for its widely acclaimed third season, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Jonathan Pryce. The returning ensemble cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar and Australian Christopher Chung. Watch the trailer.