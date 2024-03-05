News

New films this week: Australian cinema guide

In cinemas from 4 to 11 March 2024: How to Have Sex, The Great Escaper, and more.
5 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

How to Have Sex. Image: Ahi.

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week.

2 March

Jeff Koons: An Intimate Portrait

Synopsis: Documentary portrait of Jeff Koons, one of the most influential, popular and polarising artists in recent decades.

Director: Pappi Corsicato

Cast: Jeff Koons

Classification: CTC ( check the classification closer to the release date)

Runtime: 1h 20m

7 March

Cabrini

Synopsis: Based on a true story, one woman fights for the equality, health, and happiness of immigrant orphans.

Director: Alejandro Monteverde

Cast: David Morse, John Lithgow

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2h 25m

How to Have Sex

Synopsis: Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday – drinking, clubbing and hooking up – in what should be the best summer of their lives.

Director: Molly Manning Walker

Cast: Mia McKenna Bruce, Lara Peake

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1h 38m

Imaginary

Synopsis: A woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy she abandoned him in this Blumhouse supernatural horror.

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Cast: Aubree Majors, Betty Buckley

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 44m

Mallari

Synopsis: The horrific story of Fr. Severino Mallari, a 19th century priest during the Spanish occupation and his descent into madness. It recounts Mallari’s life where he reportedly murdered 57 people to aid his ailing mother.

Director: Roderick Cabrido

Cast: JC Santos, Piolo Pascual

Classification: MA

Runtime: 2h

The Great Escaper

Synopsis: The great Michael Caine stars in this British feature inspired by the true story of Bernard Jordan who, in 2014, escaped from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France.

Director: Oliver Parker

Cast: Michael Caine

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 36m

Yolo

Synopsis: After an argument with younger sister, a young woman moves out on her own, meets a boxing trainer, and starts boxing.

Director: Ling Jia

Cast: Qi Zhang, Juncong Xu

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2h 15m

8 March

NT Live 2024: Vanya

Synopsis: Andrew Scott brings multiple characters to life in a new version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, filmed live during its sold-out run in London’s West End.

Director: Simon Stephens

Cast: Andrew Scott

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 1h 40m

The Inventor

Synopsis: The insatiably curious and headstrong inventor Leonardo da Vinci leaves Italy to join the French court, where he can experiment freely, inventing flying contraptions, incredible machines, and study the human body. 

Director: Jim Capobianco, Pierre-Luc Granjon

Cast: Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1hr 32m

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

