New films this week: Australian cinema guide

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week.
2 March
Jeff Koons: An Intimate Portrait
Synopsis: Documentary portrait of Jeff Koons, one of the most influential, popular and polarising artists in recent decades.
Director: Pappi Corsicato
Cast: Jeff Koons
Classification: CTC ( check the classification closer to the release date)
Runtime: 1h 20m
7 March
Cabrini
Synopsis: Based on a true story, one woman fights for the equality, health, and happiness of immigrant orphans.
Director: Alejandro Monteverde
Cast: David Morse, John Lithgow
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 2h 25m
How to Have Sex
Synopsis: Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday – drinking, clubbing and hooking up – in what should be the best summer of their lives.
Director: Molly Manning Walker
Cast: Mia McKenna Bruce, Lara Peake
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1h 38m
Imaginary
Synopsis: A woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy she abandoned him in this Blumhouse supernatural horror.
Director: Jeff Wadlow
Cast: Aubree Majors, Betty Buckley
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 44m
Mallari
Synopsis: The horrific story of Fr. Severino Mallari, a 19th century priest during the Spanish occupation and his descent into madness. It recounts Mallari’s life where he reportedly murdered 57 people to aid his ailing mother.
Director: Roderick Cabrido
Cast: JC Santos, Piolo Pascual
Classification: MA
Runtime: 2h
The Great Escaper
Synopsis: The great Michael Caine stars in this British feature inspired by the true story of Bernard Jordan who, in 2014, escaped from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France.
Director: Oliver Parker
Cast: Michael Caine
Classification: M
Runtime: 1h 36m
Yolo
Synopsis: After an argument with younger sister, a young woman moves out on her own, meets a boxing trainer, and starts boxing.
Director: Ling Jia
Cast: Qi Zhang, Juncong Xu
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 2h 15m
8 March
NT Live 2024: Vanya
Synopsis: Andrew Scott brings multiple characters to life in a new version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, filmed live during its sold-out run in London’s West End.
Director: Simon Stephens
Cast: Andrew Scott
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 1h 40m
The Inventor
Synopsis: The insatiably curious and headstrong inventor Leonardo da Vinci leaves Italy to join the French court, where he can experiment freely, inventing flying contraptions, incredible machines, and study the human body.
Director: Jim Capobianco, Pierre-Luc Granjon
Cast: Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1hr 32m