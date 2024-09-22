New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 23 to 30 September 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.

New movies

26 September

Megalopolis

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The great Francis Ford Coppola assembles an all-star cast – including Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker and Jason Schwartzman – for this Palme d’Or-nominated sci-fi drama about an architect who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 138m

My Old Ass

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Elliott is forewarned by her future self to not fall in love. Seems easy enough, until she meets the man older Elliott warned her about.

Director: Megan Park

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Maddie Ziegler

Classification: CTC

Country: USA, Canada

Runtime: 89m

Never Let Go

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Halle Berry leads this horror from director Alexandre Aja (Crawl) as the mother of a family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real.

Director: Alexandre Aja

Cast: Halle Berry

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 101m

Trapezium

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

First-year student Yu Azuma dreams of stardom, and forms an idol group with uniquely talented members from surrounding schools. Together, they dive into the competitive world of the entertainment industry and face its intense challenges. Join them on their inspiring journey to turn their dreams into reality in Trapezium.

Director: Masahiro Shinohara

Cast: Asaki Yuikawa, Haruka Aikawa

Classification: CTC

Country: Japan

Runtime: 1h 34m

A Difficult Year

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Pio Marmaï and Jonathan Cohen play two compulsive spenders who get much more than they bargained for when they try and scam their way out of trouble in this comedy from the directors of The Intouchables.

Director: Olivier Nakache, Éric Toledano

Cast: Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen

Classification: M

Country: France

Runtime: 118m

27 September

Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Matthew Bourne’s contemporary dance interpretation of the beloved Tim Burton movie, filmed live in March 2024 at the Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff and brought to cinemas worldwide.

Director: Matthew Bourne

Cast: Liam Mower, Ashley Shaw

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 95m

Recently released

18 September

Jung Kook: I Am Still

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Following the ‘personal journey’ of BTS star Jung Kook, this film takes a look into his creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced by a global superstar using exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside concert performances.

Director: Jun-Soo Park

Cast: Jung Kook

Classification: G

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 93m

19 September

Runt

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Follows ten-year-old Annie and Runt, her stray dog, as they attempt to win the Agility Course Championship at the Krumpets Dog Show in London in order to save their family’s farm from drought and misery.

Director: John Sheedy

Cast: Jai Courtney, Deborah Mailman, Celeste Barber

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 92m

The Substance

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Emmy-nominees Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley (Maid) star in this feminist take on body horror from writer-director Coralie Fargeat (The Sandman). Nominated for the Palme d’Or, co-starring Dennis Quaid.

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Cast: Demi Moore, Margarate Qualley, Dennis Quaid

Classification: CTC

Country: UK, USA

Runtime: 140m

ScreenHub: The Substance, Demi Moore, review: hagsploitation gets a facelift

The Wild Robot

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Family-friendly adventure from Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch) following Rozzum ‘Roz’ 7134, a futuristic robot that washes ashore on a deserted island. A tale of survival and discovery begins when she becomes the unexpected protector to an orphaned gosling, which she names Brightbill. Together they struggle to survive the harsh environment.

Director: Chris Sanders

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 102m

Slingshot

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne lead this psychological space thriller about an elite trio of astronauts aboard a years-long, possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As the team gears up for a highly dangerous slingshot manoeuvre that will either catapult them to Titan or into deep space, it becomes increasingly difficult for one astronaut to maintain his grip on reality.

Director: Mikael Håfström

Cast: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 109m

The Paradise of Thorns

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Thongkam and Sek, a devoted gay couple, have worked tirelessly to build a life together, including owning a house and a durian orchard in Mae Hong Son. Tragedy strikes when Sek dies suddenly in an accident, revealling that they were never legally married in Thailand, leaving Thongkam with no rights to their assets.

Director: Naruebet Kuno

Cast: Jeff Satur, Engfa Waraha

Classification: CTC

Country: Thailand

Runtime: 132m

20 September

NT Live: Prima Facie

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes her West End debut in Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, recorded from the London stage. Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Director: Justin Martin