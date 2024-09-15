New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

News

From Runt to The Wild Robot: your guide to new films in cinemas from 16 to 22 September.
15 Sep 2024 21:00
Silvi Vann-Wall
Runt. Image: See Pictures Pty Ltd.

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 16 to 22 September 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.

New movies

18 September

Jung Kook: I Am Still

Following the ‘personal journey’ of BTS star Jung Kook, this film takes a look into his creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced by a global superstar using exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside concert performances.

Director: Jun-Soo Park
Cast: Jung Kook
Classification: G
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 93m

19 September

Runt

Follows ten-year-old Annie and Runt, her stray dog, as they attempt to win the Agility Course Championship at the Krumpets Dog Show in London in order to save their family’s farm from drought and misery.

Director: John Sheedy
Cast: Jai Courtney, Deborah Mailman, Celeste Barber
Classification: PG
Country: Australia
Runtime: 92m

The Substance

Emmy-nominees Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley (Maid) star in this feminist take on body horror from writer-director Coralie Fargeat (The Sandman). Nominated for the Palme d’Or, co-starring Dennis Quaid.

Director: Coralie Fargeat
Cast: Demi Moore, Margarate Qualley, Dennis Quaid
Classification: CTC
Country: UK, USA
Runtime: 140m

The Wild Robot

Family-friendly adventure from Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch) following Rozzum ‘Roz’ 7134, a futuristic robot that washes ashore on a deserted island. A tale of survival and discovery begins when she becomes the unexpected protector to an orphaned gosling, which she names Brightbill. Together they struggle to survive the harsh environment.

Director: Chris Sanders
Cast: Lupita Nyong’o
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 102m

Slingshot

Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne lead this psychological space thriller about an elite trio of astronauts aboard a years-long, possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As the team gears up for a highly dangerous slingshot manoeuvre that will either catapult them to Titan or into deep space, it becomes increasingly difficult for one astronaut to maintain his grip on reality.

Director: Mikael Håfström
Cast: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 109m

The Paradise of Thorns

Thongkam and Sek, a devoted gay couple, have worked tirelessly to build a life together, including owning a house and a durian orchard in Mae Hong Son. Tragedy strikes when Sek dies suddenly in an accident, revealling that they were never legally married in Thailand, leaving Thongkam with no rights to their assets.

Director: Naruebet Kuno
Cast: Jeff Satur, Engfa Waraha
Classification: CTC
Country: Thailand
Runtime: 132m

20 September

NT Live: Prima Facie

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes her West End debut in Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, recorded from the London stage. Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. 

Director: Justin Martin

Recently released

12 September

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Zachary Levi (Shazam!) plays Harold, who embarks on a magical mission with the help of his purple crayon that brings any drawing to life, in this family adventure from the director of Ferdinand, adapting the children’s book by Crockett Johnson.

Director: Carlos Saldanha
Cast: Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 90m

Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe

Vincent Macaigne and Cecile de France star in this historical drama about the colourful relationship between the famous post-Impressionist painter and his wife.

Director: Martin Provost
Cast: Cécile De France, Vincent Macaigne
Classification: MA
Country: Belgium, France
Runtime: 123m

Kid Snow

A washed-up Irish boxer named Kid Snow is finally faced with a chance to redeem himself when he is offered a rematch against the man he fought a decade prior, on a night that changed his life forever. When he meets single mother Sunny, he is forced to contemplate a future beyond boxing.

Director: Paul Goldman
Cast: Billy Howle, Tom Bateman, Phoebe Tonkin
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 128m

Neneh Superstar

Born to dance, Neneh is a 12-year-old Black girl who dreams of entering the Paris Opera Ballet School. Despite her enthusiasm, she will have to redouble her efforts.

Director: Ramzi Ben Sliman
Cast: Aïssa Maïga, Maïwenn
Classification: M
Country: France
Runtime: 95m

Speak No Evil

An American remake of the 2022 Danish horror. Centers on a family who takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare when their hosts slowly reveal a different side of themselves.

Director: James Watkins
Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 110m

Subservience

Megan Fox plays an AI robot assistant in this sci-fi thriller, following a struggling father who purchases a domestic SIM to help care for his house and family. Unaware to him, she will gain awareness and turn deadly.

Director: SK Dale
Cast: Megan Fox, Michele Morrone
Classification: MA
Country: USA, Bulgaria
Runtime: 95m

12 September

Usher: Rendezvous in Paris

In this concert film recorded during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale, Usher performs chart-topping hits from his 30-year career.

Director: Anthony Mandler
Cast: Usher
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 90m

Will & Harper

When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship, transition and America.

Director: Josh Greenbaum
Cast: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 114m

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

