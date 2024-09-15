New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 16 to 22 September 2024.

New movies

18 September

Jung Kook: I Am Still

Following the ‘personal journey’ of BTS star Jung Kook, this film takes a look into his creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced by a global superstar using exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside concert performances.

Director: Jun-Soo Park

Cast: Jung Kook

Classification: G

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 93m

19 September

Runt

Follows ten-year-old Annie and Runt, her stray dog, as they attempt to win the Agility Course Championship at the Krumpets Dog Show in London in order to save their family’s farm from drought and misery.

Director: John Sheedy

Cast: Jai Courtney, Deborah Mailman, Celeste Barber

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 92m

The Substance

Emmy-nominees Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley (Maid) star in this feminist take on body horror from writer-director Coralie Fargeat (The Sandman). Nominated for the Palme d’Or, co-starring Dennis Quaid.

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Cast: Demi Moore, Margarate Qualley, Dennis Quaid

Classification: CTC

Country: UK, USA

Runtime: 140m

The Wild Robot

Family-friendly adventure from Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch) following Rozzum ‘Roz’ 7134, a futuristic robot that washes ashore on a deserted island. A tale of survival and discovery begins when she becomes the unexpected protector to an orphaned gosling, which she names Brightbill. Together they struggle to survive the harsh environment.

Director: Chris Sanders

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 102m

Slingshot

Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne lead this psychological space thriller about an elite trio of astronauts aboard a years-long, possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As the team gears up for a highly dangerous slingshot manoeuvre that will either catapult them to Titan or into deep space, it becomes increasingly difficult for one astronaut to maintain his grip on reality.

Director: Mikael Håfström

Cast: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 109m

The Paradise of Thorns

Thongkam and Sek, a devoted gay couple, have worked tirelessly to build a life together, including owning a house and a durian orchard in Mae Hong Son. Tragedy strikes when Sek dies suddenly in an accident, revealling that they were never legally married in Thailand, leaving Thongkam with no rights to their assets.

Director: Naruebet Kuno

Cast: Jeff Satur, Engfa Waraha

Classification: CTC

Country: Thailand

Runtime: 132m

20 September

NT Live: Prima Facie

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes her West End debut in Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, recorded from the London stage. Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Director: Justin Martin

Recently released

12 September

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Zachary Levi (Shazam!) plays Harold, who embarks on a magical mission with the help of his purple crayon that brings any drawing to life, in this family adventure from the director of Ferdinand, adapting the children’s book by Crockett Johnson.

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Cast: Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 90m

Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe

Vincent Macaigne and Cecile de France star in this historical drama about the colourful relationship between the famous post-Impressionist painter and his wife.

Director: Martin Provost

Cast: Cécile De France, Vincent Macaigne

Classification: MA

Country: Belgium, France

Runtime: 123m

Kid Snow

A washed-up Irish boxer named Kid Snow is finally faced with a chance to redeem himself when he is offered a rematch against the man he fought a decade prior, on a night that changed his life forever. When he meets single mother Sunny, he is forced to contemplate a future beyond boxing.

Director: Paul Goldman

Cast: Billy Howle, Tom Bateman, Phoebe Tonkin

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 128m

Neneh Superstar

Born to dance, Neneh is a 12-year-old Black girl who dreams of entering the Paris Opera Ballet School. Despite her enthusiasm, she will have to redouble her efforts.

Director: Ramzi Ben Sliman

Cast: Aïssa Maïga, Maïwenn

Classification: M

Country: France

Runtime: 95m

Speak No Evil

An American remake of the 2022 Danish horror. Centers on a family who takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare when their hosts slowly reveal a different side of themselves.

Director: James Watkins

Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 110m

Subservience

Megan Fox plays an AI robot assistant in this sci-fi thriller, following a struggling father who purchases a domestic SIM to help care for his house and family. Unaware to him, she will gain awareness and turn deadly.

Director: SK Dale

Cast: Megan Fox, Michele Morrone

Classification: MA

Country: USA, Bulgaria

Runtime: 95m

Usher: Rendezvous in Paris

In this concert film recorded during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale, Usher performs chart-topping hits from his 30-year career.

Director: Anthony Mandler

Cast: Usher

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 90m

Will & Harper

When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship, transition and America.

Director: Josh Greenbaum

Cast: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 114m