New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 16 to 22 September 2024.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.
New movies
18 September
Jung Kook: I Am Still
Following the ‘personal journey’ of BTS star Jung Kook, this film takes a look into his creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced by a global superstar using exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside concert performances.
Director: Jun-Soo Park
Cast: Jung Kook
Classification: G
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 93m
19 September
Runt
Follows ten-year-old Annie and Runt, her stray dog, as they attempt to win the Agility Course Championship at the Krumpets Dog Show in London in order to save their family’s farm from drought and misery.
Director: John Sheedy
Cast: Jai Courtney, Deborah Mailman, Celeste Barber
Classification: PG
Country: Australia
Runtime: 92m
The Substance
Emmy-nominees Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley (Maid) star in this feminist take on body horror from writer-director Coralie Fargeat (The Sandman). Nominated for the Palme d’Or, co-starring Dennis Quaid.
Director: Coralie Fargeat
Cast: Demi Moore, Margarate Qualley, Dennis Quaid
Classification: CTC
Country: UK, USA
Runtime: 140m
The Wild Robot
Family-friendly adventure from Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch) following Rozzum ‘Roz’ 7134, a futuristic robot that washes ashore on a deserted island. A tale of survival and discovery begins when she becomes the unexpected protector to an orphaned gosling, which she names Brightbill. Together they struggle to survive the harsh environment.
Director: Chris Sanders
Cast: Lupita Nyong’o
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 102m
Slingshot
Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne lead this psychological space thriller about an elite trio of astronauts aboard a years-long, possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As the team gears up for a highly dangerous slingshot manoeuvre that will either catapult them to Titan or into deep space, it becomes increasingly difficult for one astronaut to maintain his grip on reality.
Director: Mikael Håfström
Cast: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 109m
The Paradise of Thorns
Thongkam and Sek, a devoted gay couple, have worked tirelessly to build a life together, including owning a house and a durian orchard in Mae Hong Son. Tragedy strikes when Sek dies suddenly in an accident, revealling that they were never legally married in Thailand, leaving Thongkam with no rights to their assets.
Director: Naruebet Kuno
Cast: Jeff Satur, Engfa Waraha
Classification: CTC
Country: Thailand
Runtime: 132m
20 September
NT Live: Prima Facie
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes her West End debut in Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, recorded from the London stage. Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.
Director: Justin Martin
Recently released
12 September
Harold and the Purple Crayon
Zachary Levi (Shazam!) plays Harold, who embarks on a magical mission with the help of his purple crayon that brings any drawing to life, in this family adventure from the director of Ferdinand, adapting the children’s book by Crockett Johnson.
Director: Carlos Saldanha
Cast: Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 90m
Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe
Vincent Macaigne and Cecile de France star in this historical drama about the colourful relationship between the famous post-Impressionist painter and his wife.
Director: Martin Provost
Cast: Cécile De France, Vincent Macaigne
Classification: MA
Country: Belgium, France
Runtime: 123m
Kid Snow
A washed-up Irish boxer named Kid Snow is finally faced with a chance to redeem himself when he is offered a rematch against the man he fought a decade prior, on a night that changed his life forever. When he meets single mother Sunny, he is forced to contemplate a future beyond boxing.
Director: Paul Goldman
Cast: Billy Howle, Tom Bateman, Phoebe Tonkin
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 128m
Neneh Superstar
Born to dance, Neneh is a 12-year-old Black girl who dreams of entering the Paris Opera Ballet School. Despite her enthusiasm, she will have to redouble her efforts.
Director: Ramzi Ben Sliman
Cast: Aïssa Maïga, Maïwenn
Classification: M
Country: France
Runtime: 95m
Speak No Evil
An American remake of the 2022 Danish horror. Centers on a family who takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare when their hosts slowly reveal a different side of themselves.
Director: James Watkins
Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 110m
Subservience
Megan Fox plays an AI robot assistant in this sci-fi thriller, following a struggling father who purchases a domestic SIM to help care for his house and family. Unaware to him, she will gain awareness and turn deadly.
Director: SK Dale
Cast: Megan Fox, Michele Morrone
Classification: MA
Country: USA, Bulgaria
Runtime: 95m
12 September
Usher: Rendezvous in Paris
In this concert film recorded during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale, Usher performs chart-topping hits from his 30-year career.
Director: Anthony Mandler
Cast: Usher
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 90m
Will & Harper
When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship, transition and America.
Director: Josh Greenbaum
Cast: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 114m