Major US film about NFL superstar will shoot in Victoria

Melbourne is swapping AFL for NFL this month, as production kicks off on the untitled John Tuggle project – a major US biopic chronicling the life of the late NFL player and unexpected New York Giants legend.

The latest international production to land on Victorian soil, the film is directed by Jonathan Levine (50/50, Long Shot) and stars David Corenswet (Superman), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water) and Isabel May (1883).

The narrative tells the inspiring story of US footballer John Tuggle – the final pick in the 1983 NFL draft, famously dubbed ‘Mr Irrelevant’, who went on to have a lasting impact on his team and teammates.

Filming is now underway across multiple Victorian locations, with Kardinia Park in Geelong and La Trobe University Sports Park in Bundoora doubling for US stadiums. It’s an ambitious production that will see Melbourne and surrounds stand in for New York, California and Mexico.

Behind the scenes, the production is ensuring that over 825 local screen workers will be employed, including 215 crew and 570 cast and extras. The latter will suit up as players, referees and umpires to bring Tuggle’s story to life.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher naturally hails the film as further proof of the state’s screen momentum: ‘Victoria has achieved its vision to become a global screen production hub. Our talented crews, diverse locations and sports infrastructure are proving irresistible to international productions.’

An estimated $29 million is expected to flow from the US into the Victorian economy, with more than 125 local businesses – from hospitality venues to medical facilities – set to benefit, reads the press release.

The film is supported by the Victorian Government through VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Rebate, and is also accessing the Federal Government’s Location Offset.

Australia stands in for the US: location incentives

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks said the project is a major win for the local industry: ‘It’s exciting to see another major international production coming to life in Victoria, creating hundreds of jobs and showcasing both our creative talent and world-class sports facilities.’

The project is produced by Skydance Sports, with Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer for Megamix, and Nick Santora (Reacher, FUBAR) for Blackjack Films, and executive produced by Stan Wlodkowski.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos added that the timing couldn’t be better: ‘This production puts a global spotlight on Victoria’s thriving gridiron scene – just as we prepare for the Los Angeles Rams to make history at the MCG with the first-ever NFL regular season game on Australian soil.’

The Untitled John Tuggle Project does not yet have a release date.