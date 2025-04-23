News

 > News

Australian grotesque horror romcom Together will open the 2025 Sydney Film Festival

Together, which stars Alison Brie and Dave Franco, will make its Australian debut at SFF’s 72nd Opening Night Gala.
23 Apr 2025 14:40
Silvi Vann-Wall
Together. Image: Sydney Film Festival

Film

Together. Image: Sydney Film Festival

Share Icon

The 72nd Sydney Film Festival is back this June, opening with the Australian premiere of Together – the hotly-tipped debut feature from local filmmaker Michael Shanks.

The film, which made a buzzy debut at Sundance earlier this year, will kick off the Festival on Wednesday 4 June at the State Theatre, followed by a celebration at Sydney Town Hall.

Blending indie romance with a gory genre twist, Together stars real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco as Millie and Tim – a pair of city-dwellers who trade urban life for the country, only to find their domestic bliss rapidly unravelling. A neighbour that’s a little too nice (played by Australian actor Damon Herriman), strange phenomena in their new surrounds, and a supernatural cave encounter escalate their story into uncharted territory. Think Marriage Story by way of The Descent, if the current buzz is anything to go by.

Together. Image: Sydney Film Festival
Together. Image: Sydney Film Festival

The story behind Together

‘This is a film that doesn’t just flirt with genre – it fully commits,’ said Festival Director Nashen Moodley. ‘Michael Shanks has delivered something wildly inventive: an Australian film with international pull, anchored by two absolutely fearless performances.’

Despite its high-profile US cast, Shanks is quick to credit the film’s local DNA: ‘This is an Australian production through and through,’ said the Melbourne-based writer-director.

‘We had an incredible local crew, an amazing post team, and Damon Herriman, who is just an absolute menace in the best way possible. Honestly, I got altitude sickness when we premiered at Sundance – I’m much happier having the Aussie premiere at sea level.’

The opening night slot positions Together as a festival tentpole, showcasing a new wave of Australian filmmaking. It also reflects an ongoing appetite for films that walk the tightrope between genre and character – something Shanks executes with “tonal wizardry”, according to early reviews.

Together dives deep into co-dependency and transformation – both emotional and physical – and has been heralded as a landmark entry in the ever-growing Australian body-horror canon.

Together. Image: Sydney Film Festival
Together. Image: Sydney Film Festival

The full Sydney Film Festival program will be revealed on Wednesday 7 May, but the first titles, including a retrospective on Iranian master Jafar Panahi, are already available at sff.org.au. We also covered the early program highlights here.

ScreenHub: Sydney Film Festival 2025: first films announced

Sydney Film Festival runs from 4–15 June 2025.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

A US film shoot is coming to Australia. Image: ScreenHub/Canva
News

Major US film about NFL superstar will shoot in Victoria

The US movie about John Tuggle brings American football to Kardinia Park, and stars David Corenswet and Michael Shannon.

Silvi Vann-Wall
National Theatre Live: Dr. Strangelove. Image: Manuel Harlan
Reviews

Dr. Strangelove, National Theatre Live review: a genuine blast

Dr. Strangelove on stage blends humour and politics expertly as Steve Coogan juggles multiple roles with comedic flair.

Stephen A Russell
Image: Stephen Hall, MICF
Reviews

Comedy review: Stephen Hall, For the Term of His Natural Lies, DoubleTree by Hilton, MICF 2025

Part-film, part-voiceover and completely silly, Stephen Hall delivers a comedy festival show like no other.

George Dunford
You Season 5. Image: Netflix.
Features

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 21 to 27 April 2025 on Netflix with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Sinners. Image: Warner Bros. Australia
Reviews

Sinners review: a barn burnin', foot stompin', neck chompin' good time

Sinners, a bombastic genre flick from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, is out now and deserves the largest screen available.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login