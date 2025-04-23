Australian grotesque horror romcom Together will open the 2025 Sydney Film Festival

The 72nd Sydney Film Festival is back this June, opening with the Australian premiere of Together – the hotly-tipped debut feature from local filmmaker Michael Shanks.

The film, which made a buzzy debut at Sundance earlier this year, will kick off the Festival on Wednesday 4 June at the State Theatre, followed by a celebration at Sydney Town Hall.

Blending indie romance with a gory genre twist, Together stars real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco as Millie and Tim – a pair of city-dwellers who trade urban life for the country, only to find their domestic bliss rapidly unravelling. A neighbour that’s a little too nice (played by Australian actor Damon Herriman), strange phenomena in their new surrounds, and a supernatural cave encounter escalate their story into uncharted territory. Think Marriage Story by way of The Descent, if the current buzz is anything to go by.

Together. Image: Sydney Film Festival

The story behind Together

‘This is a film that doesn’t just flirt with genre – it fully commits,’ said Festival Director Nashen Moodley. ‘Michael Shanks has delivered something wildly inventive: an Australian film with international pull, anchored by two absolutely fearless performances.’

Despite its high-profile US cast, Shanks is quick to credit the film’s local DNA: ‘This is an Australian production through and through,’ said the Melbourne-based writer-director.

‘We had an incredible local crew, an amazing post team, and Damon Herriman, who is just an absolute menace in the best way possible. Honestly, I got altitude sickness when we premiered at Sundance – I’m much happier having the Aussie premiere at sea level.’

The opening night slot positions Together as a festival tentpole, showcasing a new wave of Australian filmmaking. It also reflects an ongoing appetite for films that walk the tightrope between genre and character – something Shanks executes with “tonal wizardry”, according to early reviews.

Together dives deep into co-dependency and transformation – both emotional and physical – and has been heralded as a landmark entry in the ever-growing Australian body-horror canon.

Together. Image: Sydney Film Festival

The full Sydney Film Festival program will be revealed on Wednesday 7 May, but the first titles, including a retrospective on Iranian master Jafar Panahi, are already available at sff.org.au. We also covered the early program highlights here.

Sydney Film Festival runs from 4–15 June 2025.