New films January 2025 – cinema guide to the best new movies and release dates

We’re starting the cinematic calendar off with a bang: from Nosferatu, Paddington in Peru, Conclave, Sing Sing, Wolf Man and more – here are all the latest film releases for January 2025.

Read on for a comprehensive guide to what new films are on (and when) in Australian cinemas.

1 January

Nosferatu

Writer-director Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse) takes on the classic gothic vampire tale, made renown to cinema a century ago with the silent 1922 version. The story follows the obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Director: Robert Eggers

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 133 mins

ScreenHub: Nosferatu film review: fangin’ brilliant

Paddington in Peru

The third film in the series follows Paddington and the Brown family as they visit Aunt Lucy in Peru, but a mystery sends them to the Amazon rainforest and up Peruvian mountains.

Director: Dougal Wilson

Cast: Ben Whishaw, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas

Classification: PG

Country: USA, Canada, France, UK

Runtime: 106m

2 January

Once Upon A Time In Indochine

A young heir from a wealthy family evolves from a hard-headed kid into an ambitious man as he embraces his luxurious lifestyle and battles rivals to earn his title as the most daring playboy of his era.

Director: Ly Minh Thang

Cast: Kaity Nguyen, Song Luan

Classification: PG

Country: Vietnam

Runtime: 113m

9 January

Conclave

Stanley Tucci, Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow star in this film from the director of 2022’s All Quiet on the Western Front. The story follows Cardinal Lomeli as he oversees the group of Cardinals responsible for selecting a new Church leader while trying to uncover a secret from the late Pontiff.

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Stanley Tucci, Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 120m

ScreenHub: Conclave film review: pope opera sizzles with pontificate pulp

Monster Summer

When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, Noah and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on a monstrous adventure to save their island.

Director: David Henrie

Cast: Mel Gibson, Mason Thames

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 98m

Octopus With Broken Arms

Coinciding with a grand local holiday celebration, wealthy businessman Zheng Bingrui invites his daughter Tingting’s teacher Li Huiping and a group of classmates’ parents to a party at his home, but Tingting is suddenly kidnapped. Police officer Zhang Jingxian leads a team to investigate the case, but the kidnappers threaten to end Ting Ting’s life unless Zheng Li brings a huge ransom.

16 January

Dragonkeeper

In this animated adventure, the dragons of ancient China are on the brink of extinction, and their only hope is a brave young girl on a perilous journey to save the last dragon egg.

Director: Jian-Ping Li, Salvador Simó

Cast: Lucia Perez, Mario Gas

Classification: PG

Country: China, Spain

Runtime: 99m

Emilia Pérez

Overqualified and overexploited, Rita (Saldaña) employs her skills as a lawyer in the service of a large firm more prone to clear criminals than to serve justice. But an unexpected way out opens up to her: helping cartel leader Manitas (Karla Sofía Gascón) retire from business and execute the plan he has been secretly refining for years: finally becoming the woman he has always dreamed of being.

Director: Jacques Audiard

Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez

Classification: CTC

Country: France

Runtime: 132m

In the Grey

Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill reunite with director Guy Ritchie for this action film revolving around two extraction specialists who have to designate a route of escape for a senior female negotiator.

Director: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike

Classification: CTC

Country: USA, UK

Runtime: TBC

Magic Beach

Nine children and a dog bring their imaginations to life in this Australian family film based on Alison Lester’s book, conjuring the talents of some of the country’s leading animators.

Director: Robert Connolly

Cast: Spencer Ellis Anderson, Rylee Chuck, Elliott Hayes

Classification: G

Country: Australia

Runtime: 80m

Sing Sing

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) leads this A24 drama, based on a true story, following a prison theatre group that escapes the reality of incarceration through the creativity of staging a play. The cast includes actors who have been incarcerated.

Director: Greg Kwedar

Cast: Colman Domingo, Paul Raci

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 107m

We Live in Time

An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

Director: John Crowley

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh

Classification: M

Country: UK

Runtime: 108m

Wolf Man

With his marriage fraying, Blake persuades his wife Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit his remote childhood home in rural Oregon. As they arrive at the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. But as the night stretches on, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognisable.

Director: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Christopher Abboutt, Julia Garner

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 102m

23 January

A Complete Unknown

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music.

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning

Classification: M

Country: Australia

Runtime: 141m

Flight Risk

A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they go across the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Director: Mel Gibson

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 91m

Santet Segoro Pitu: Curse Of The Seven Seas

Since his father found a mysterious package and heard the voices of a group of creepy tribes, Ardi and his family have experienced strange events. Sucipto, Marni, and Arif fell ill one by one. Ardi and his younger sister, Syifa, believe that this is a black magic attack and that they will both suffer the same fate. A high-level black magic from outside Java called Seven Seas Black Magic.

Director: Tommy Dewo

Cast: Ari Irham, Sandrinna Michelle, Christian Sugiono

Classification: M

Country: Indonesia

Runtime: 94m

The Brutalist

Fleeing from post-war Europe in 1947, a visionary architect and his wife settle in Pennsylvania where a wealthy and mysterious client changes their lives forever.

Director: Brady Corbet

Cast: Adrien Bordy, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce

Classification: MA

Country: UK, USA, Hungary

Runtime: 215m

25 January

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Cinderella

Stuck at home and put to work by her spoiled Step-Sisters, Cinderella’s life is dreary and dull. Everything changes when she helps a mysterious woman out…With a little bit of magic, she is transported into an ethereal new world – one where fairies bring the gifts of the seasons, where pumpkins turn into carriages, and where true love awaits.

Director: Jonathan Lo

Cast: Fumi Kaneko, William Bracewell, Annette Buvoli

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 195m

30 January

10 Lives

Beckett is a pampered and selfish cat who totally takes for granted the lucky hand he has been dealt. All that is about to change.

Director: Christopher Jenkins, Mark Koetsier

Cast: Mo Gilligan, Simone Ashley

Classification: G

Country: Canada, Denmark, UK, USA

Runtime: 87m

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies

Love Never Dies continues the story of The Phantom of the Opera featuring one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s finest musical scores performed by a 21 piece orchestra, a stunning cast of 36 including Ben Lewis and Anna O’Byrne, over 300 incredible costumes and a magnificent set illuminated by over 5000 dazzling light bulbs.

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island. In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love – Christine Daaé.

Director:

Cast:

Classification: M

Country:

Runtime: 132m

Babygirl

Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies) directs this erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman (in a Venice award-winning role) as a successful CEO who, despite the risks, begins an illicit affair with her much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw). Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, and Jean Reno also star.

Director: Halina Reijn

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 114m

Companion

Hey you. Tired of swiping? Sick of getting ghosted? Are you feeling like a part of you is missing? FindYourCompanion.com is guaranteed to find you a Companion who’s made for you.

Director: Drew Hancock

Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 97m

Maria

Angelina Jolie plays Maria Callas, the world’s greatest opera singer, in this end-of-life biographical drama recounting her final days in 1970s Paris. From director Pablo Larraín (Jackie), working with a script from Oscar-nominated writer Steven Knight (Locke).

Director: Pablo Larrain

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino

Classification: M

Country: Germany, Italy, USA

Runtime: 123m