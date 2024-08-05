New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 5 to 11 August 2024.
New films in Australian cinemas
8 August
200% Wolf
A follow up to the Australian animated feature film 100% Wolf, in which the hero Freddy Lupin had to grapple with the shock revelation that he is destined not to be a mighty werewolf like all of his family, but a tiny pink poodle.
Director: Alexs Stadermann
Cast: Samara Weaving, Akmal Saleh, Ilai Swindells
Classification: PG
Country: Australia
Runtime: 97m
Borderlands
Eli Roth (Thanksgiving) helms this feature film based on the popular sci-fi looter shooter video game, set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic.
Director: Eli Roth
Cast: Ariana Greenblatt, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 101m
Read: Borderlands film preview: Cate Blanchett has fun in leather
It Ends With Us
Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.
Director: Justin Baldoni
Cast: Blake Lively, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar
Classification: M
Country: USA
Recently released
31 July
Blackpink World Tour: Born Pink
Blackpink’s Born Pink tour that captivated the world comes to the big screen, celebrating the group’s 8th anniversary since their debut. Drawing an audience of 1.8 million and breaking global records for female group concert tours, experience the energy of the live performances in cinemas worldwide.
Director: Oh Yoon-Dong
Cast: Geun Min, Blackpink
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 93m
1 August
A Place Called Silence
Chen Yutong, a girl’s middle school student, was bullied at school, but her mother Li Han was unable to save her daughter from the hell. Everyone around her turned a blind eye, and a collective silence brewed greater violence.
Director: Sam Quah
Cast: Jian-Wei Huang, Eric Wang
Classification: MA
Country: China
Runtime: 120m
Ezra
Bobby Cannavale leads this father-son road movie as a not-so-successful stand-up comic who goes on a potentially life-changing cross-country trip with his autistic boy.
Director: Sam Quah
Cast: Bobby Canavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Whoopi Goldberg.
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 101m
In A Violent Nature
Sundance-selected horror film following the enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster in a remote wilderness.
Director: Chris Nash
Cast: Ry Barrett, Charlotte Creaghan, Liam Leone.
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 94m
Ka Whawhai Tonu – Struggle Without End
Aotearoa (New Zealand) feature film telling the story of a pivotal 1864 battle in the country’s first land wars, a battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and colonial forces.
Director: Michael Jonathan
Cast: Temuera Morrison, Jason Flemyng, Cliff Curtis.
Classification: M
Country: New Zealand
Runtime: 115m
SKATEGOAT
Leandre Sanders was born in Venice Beach, LA, into a world of gangs and crime. The only thing that kept him out of trouble was his love of skateboarding.
Director: Michael Lawrence
Cast: Leandre Sanders
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 85m
Sleeping Dogs
After undergoing a cutting-edge Alzheimer’s treatment protocol, a former homicide detective reexamines a decade-old case involving the brutal murder of a college professor – and it’s as if he’s investigating the case for the first time.
Director: Adam Cooper
Cast: Russell Crowe, Karan Gillan
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 110m
Successor
Ma Chenggang and Chunlan, who ‘have no oil in the soup and no money in their pockets’, ride their donkey to work, living in poverty. Their son, Ma Jiye, is their only hope of turning their fate around. Ma Jiye is very promising, excelling academically every year, tough and determined. But as Ma Jiye grows up, he gradually perceives that the people around him are becoming more and more strange.
Director: Da-Mo Peng, Fei Yan
Cast: Teng Shen, Li Ma
Classification: CTC
Country: China
Runtime: 133m
The Fabulous Four
Three lifelong friends travel to Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend. Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.
Director: Jocelyn Moorhouse
Cast: Megan Mullally, Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 99m
The President’s Wife
When she arrived at the Elysée Palace, Bernadette Chirac expected to finally get the place she deserved, she who had always worked in the shadow of her husband to make him president. Put aside because she was considered too old-fashioned, Bernadette decided to take her revenge by becoming a major media figure.
Director: Léa Domenach
Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Michel Vuillermoz
Classification: CTC
Country: France
Runtime: 94m
Trap
Josh Hartnett leads this M. Night Shyamalan thriller as an everyday dad who takes his daughter to a massive indoor concert featuring her favourite pop star—only to find out the police are secretly planning to lockdown the event and weed out a notorious serial killer.
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Cast: Josh Hartnett, Hayley Mills
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 105m
2 August
Boat
Indian survival drama centred on 10 people who narrowly escape a bombing on a small boat.
Director: Chimbu Deven
Cast: Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Gouri Kishan
Classification: CTC
Country: India
Runtime: 126m