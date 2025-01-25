New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 27 January to 2 February 2025.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in January.

New movies

30 January

10 Lives

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Beckett is a pampered and selfish cat who totally takes for granted the lucky hand he has been dealt. All that is about to change.

Director: Christopher Jenkins, Mark Koetsier

Cast: Mo Gilligan, Simone Ashley

Classification: G

Country: Canada, Denmark, UK, USA

Runtime: 87m

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies

Love Never Dies continues the story of The Phantom of the Opera featuring one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s finest musical scores performed by a 21 piece orchestra, a stunning cast of 36 including Ben Lewis and Anna O’Byrne, over 300 incredible costumes and a magnificent set illuminated by over 5000 dazzling light bulbs.

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island. In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love – Christine Daaé.

Director:

Cast:

Classification: M

Country:

Runtime: 132m

Babygirl

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies) directs this erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman (in a Venice award-winning role) as a successful CEO who, despite the risks, begins an illicit affair with her much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw). Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, and Jean Reno also star.

Director: Halina Reijn

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 114m

Companion

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Hey you. Tired of swiping? Sick of getting ghosted? Are you feeling like a part of you is missing? FindYourCompanion.com is guaranteed to find you a Companion who’s made for you.

Director: Drew Hancock

Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 97m

Maria

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Angelina Jolie plays Maria Callas, the world’s greatest opera singer, in this end-of-life biographical drama recounting her final days in 1970s Paris. From director Pablo Larraín (Jackie), working with a script from Oscar-nominated writer Steven Knight (Locke).

Director: Pablo Larrain

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino

Classification: M

Recently released

23 January

A Complete Unknown

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music.

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning

Classification: M

Country: Australia

Runtime: 141m

Flight Risk

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they go across the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Director: Mel Gibson

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 91m

Santet Segoro Pitu: Curse Of The Seven Seas

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Since his father found a mysterious package and heard the voices of a group of creepy tribes, Ardi and his family have experienced strange events. Sucipto, Marni, and Arif fell ill one by one. Ardi and his younger sister, Syifa, believe that this is a black magic attack and that they will both suffer the same fate. A high-level black magic from outside Java called Seven Seas Black Magic.

Director: Tommy Dewo

Cast: Ari Irham, Sandrinna Michelle, Christian Sugiono

Classification: M

Country: Indonesia

Runtime: 94m

The Brutalist

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Fleeing from post-war Europe in 1947, a visionary architect and his wife settle in Pennsylvania where a wealthy and mysterious client changes their lives forever.

Director: Brady Corbet

Cast: Adrien Bordy, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce

Classification: MA

Country: UK, USA, Hungary

Runtime: 215m

25 January

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Cinderella

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Stuck at home and put to work by her spoiled Step-Sisters, Cinderella’s life is dreary and dull. Everything changes when she helps a mysterious woman out…With a little bit of magic, she is transported into an ethereal new world – one where fairies bring the gifts of the seasons, where pumpkins turn into carriages, and where true love awaits.

Director: Jonathan Lo

Cast: Fumi Kaneko, William Bracewell, Annette Buvoli

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 195m