New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 27 January to 2 February 2025.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in January.
New movies
30 January
10 Lives
Beckett is a pampered and selfish cat who totally takes for granted the lucky hand he has been dealt. All that is about to change.
Director: Christopher Jenkins, Mark Koetsier
Cast: Mo Gilligan, Simone Ashley
Classification: G
Country: Canada, Denmark, UK, USA
Runtime: 87m
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies
Love Never Dies continues the story of The Phantom of the Opera featuring one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s finest musical scores performed by a 21 piece orchestra, a stunning cast of 36 including Ben Lewis and Anna O’Byrne, over 300 incredible costumes and a magnificent set illuminated by over 5000 dazzling light bulbs.
The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island. In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love – Christine Daaé.
Director:
Cast:
Classification: M
Country:
Runtime: 132m
Babygirl
Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies) directs this erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman (in a Venice award-winning role) as a successful CEO who, despite the risks, begins an illicit affair with her much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw). Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, and Jean Reno also star.
Director: Halina Reijn
Cast: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 114m
Companion
Hey you. Tired of swiping? Sick of getting ghosted? Are you feeling like a part of you is missing? FindYourCompanion.com is guaranteed to find you a Companion who’s made for you.
Director: Drew Hancock
Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 97m
Maria
Angelina Jolie plays Maria Callas, the world’s greatest opera singer, in this end-of-life biographical drama recounting her final days in 1970s Paris. From director Pablo Larraín (Jackie), working with a script from Oscar-nominated writer Steven Knight (Locke).
Director: Pablo Larrain
Cast: Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino
Classification: M
Recently released
23 January
A Complete Unknown
New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music.
Director: James Mangold
Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 141m
Flight Risk
A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they go across the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested as not everyone on board is who they seem.
Director: Mel Gibson
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 91m
Santet Segoro Pitu: Curse Of The Seven Seas
Since his father found a mysterious package and heard the voices of a group of creepy tribes, Ardi and his family have experienced strange events. Sucipto, Marni, and Arif fell ill one by one. Ardi and his younger sister, Syifa, believe that this is a black magic attack and that they will both suffer the same fate. A high-level black magic from outside Java called Seven Seas Black Magic.
Director: Tommy Dewo
Cast: Ari Irham, Sandrinna Michelle, Christian Sugiono
Classification: M
Country: Indonesia
Runtime: 94m
The Brutalist
Fleeing from post-war Europe in 1947, a visionary architect and his wife settle in Pennsylvania where a wealthy and mysterious client changes their lives forever.
Director: Brady Corbet
Cast: Adrien Bordy, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce
Classification: MA
Country: UK, USA, Hungary
Runtime: 215m
25 January
Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Cinderella
Stuck at home and put to work by her spoiled Step-Sisters, Cinderella’s life is dreary and dull. Everything changes when she helps a mysterious woman out…With a little bit of magic, she is transported into an ethereal new world – one where fairies bring the gifts of the seasons, where pumpkins turn into carriages, and where true love awaits.
Director: Jonathan Lo
Cast: Fumi Kaneko, William Bracewell, Annette Buvoli
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 195m