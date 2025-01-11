New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 13 to 19 January 2025.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in January.

New movies

16 January

Dragonkeeper

In this animated adventure, the dragons of ancient China are on the brink of extinction, and their only hope is a brave young girl on a perilous journey to save the last dragon egg.

Director: Jian-Ping Li, Salvador Simó

Cast: Lucia Perez, Mario Gas

Classification: PG

Country: China, Spain

Runtime: 99m

Emilia Pérez

Overqualified and overexploited, Rita (Saldaña) employs her skills as a lawyer in the service of a large firm more prone to clear criminals than to serve justice. But an unexpected way out opens up to her: helping cartel leader Manitas (Karla Sofía Gascón) retire from business and execute the plan he has been secretly refining for years: finally becoming the woman he has always dreamed of being.

Director: Jacques Audiard

Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez

Classification: CTC

Country: France

Runtime: 132m

In the Grey

Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill reunite with director Guy Ritchie for this action film revolving around two extraction specialists who have to designate a route of escape for a senior female negotiator.

Director: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike

Classification: CTC

Country: USA, UK

Runtime: TBC

Magic Beach

Nine children and a dog bring their imaginations to life in this Australian family film based on Alison Lester’s book, conjuring the talents of some of the country’s leading animators.

Director: Robert Connolly

Cast: Spencer Ellis Anderson, Rylee Chuck, Elliott Hayes

Classification: G

Country: Australia

Runtime: 80m

Sing Sing

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) leads this A24 drama, based on a true story, following a prison theatre group that escapes the reality of incarceration through the creativity of staging a play. The cast includes actors who have been incarcerated.

Director: Greg Kwedar

Cast: Colman Domingo, Paul Raci

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 107m

We Live in Time

An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

Director: John Crowley

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh

Classification: M

Country: UK

Runtime: 108m

Wolf Man

With his marriage fraying, Blake persuades his wife Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit his remote childhood home in rural Oregon. As they arrive at the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. But as the night stretches on, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognisable.

Director: Leigh Whannell

Recently released

9 January

Conclave

Stanley Tucci, Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow star in this film from the director of 2022’s All Quiet on the Western Front. The story follows Cardinal Lomeli as he oversees the group of Cardinals responsible for selecting a new Church leader while trying to uncover a secret from the late Pontiff.

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Stanley Tucci, Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 120m

ScreenHub: Conclave film review: pope opera sizzles with pontificate pulp

Monster Summer

When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, Noah and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on a monstrous adventure to save their island.

Director: David Henrie

Cast: Mel Gibson, Mason Thames

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 98m

Octopus With Broken Arms

Coinciding with a grand local holiday celebration, wealthy businessman Zheng Bingrui invites his daughter Tingting’s teacher Li Huiping and a group of classmates’ parents to a party at his home, but Tingting is suddenly kidnapped. Police officer Zhang Jingxian leads a team to investigate the case, but the kidnappers threaten to end Ting Ting’s life unless Zheng Li brings a huge ransom.