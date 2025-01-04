New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 6 to 12 January 2025.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in January.
New movies
9 January
Conclave
Stanley Tucci, Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow star in this film from the director of 2022’s All Quiet on the Western Front. The story follows Cardinal Lomeli as he oversees the group of Cardinals responsible for selecting a new Church leader while trying to uncover a secret from the late Pontiff.
Director: Edward Berger
Cast: Stanley Tucci, Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 120m
ScreenHub: Conclave film review: pope opera sizzles with pontificate pulp
Monster Summer
When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, Noah and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on a monstrous adventure to save their island.
Director: David Henrie
Cast: Mel Gibson, Mason Thames
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 98m
Octopus With Broken Arms
Coinciding with a grand local holiday celebration, wealthy businessman Zheng Bingrui invites his daughter Tingting’s teacher Li Huiping and a group of classmates’ parents to a party at his home, but Tingting is suddenly kidnapped. Police officer Zhang Jingxian leads a team to investigate the case, but the kidnappers threaten to end Ting Ting’s life unless Zheng Li brings a huge ransom.
Recently released
1 January
Nosferatu
Writer-director Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse) takes on the classic gothic vampire tale, made renown to cinema a century ago with the silent 1922 version. The story follows the obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.
Director: Robert Eggers
Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 133 mins
ScreenHub: Nosferatu film review: fangin’ brilliant
Paddington in Peru
The third film in the series follows Paddington and the Brown family as they visit Aunt Lucy in Peru, but a mystery sends them to the Amazon rainforest and up Peruvian mountains.
Director: Dougal Wilson
Cast: Ben Whishaw, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas
Classification: PG
Country: USA, Canada, France, UK
Runtime: 106m
2 January
Once Upon A Time In Indochine
A young heir from a wealthy family evolves from a hard-headed kid into an ambitious man as he embraces his luxurious lifestyle and battles rivals to earn his title as the most daring playboy of his era.
Director: Ly Minh Thang
Cast: Kaity Nguyen, Song Luan
Classification: PG
Country: Vietnam
Runtime: 113m