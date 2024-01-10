News

 > Film > Features

New cinema films in Australia 8-15 January 2024

Whether you're in the mood for a musical, an action-thriller, or a critically acclaimed dramedy, there's heaps on at the cinema this week.
10 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

The Holdovers. Image: Universal Pictures

Share Icon

Here’s what’s in cinemas this week in Australia, and what’s still playing at select cinemas around the country.

For the most anticipated films of 2024 still to come, check out our full year preview article.

Read: New series to stream in 2024: our most anticipated streaming shows

New this week in Australian cinemas

Mean Girls (11 Jan)

From Tina Fey comes a new twist on 2004’s Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

The Holdovers (11 Jan)

The Holdovers follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a prestigious American school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them.

The Beekeeper (11 Jan)

In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Starring Jason Statham.

The Canterville Ghost (11 Jan)

A Stephen Fry-led reimagining of the same-name short story by Oscar Wilde, The Canterville Ghost tells the story of a modern American family that moves to their recently purchased country home, Canterville Chase in England, only to find it is haunted by a ghost.

Still playing in cinemas across Australia

Check your local cinema’s website to confirm days and times for showings.

  • Anyone But You
  • Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
  • Dream Scenario
  • Ferrari
  • The Boy and The Heron
  • The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
  • Migration
  • Napoleon
  • Next Goal Wins
  • One Life
  • Poor Things
  • Trolls Band Together
  • Wish
  • Wonka
Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features Film News Reviews
More
Features

Anyone But You cinematographer Danny Ruhlmann: 'The wedding scene is paramount'

How can camera work elevate a classic romcom script? Local cinematographer Danny Ruhlmann explains.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Queen Screen Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024: we need to talk ...

This year's festival hopes to inspire discussion and debate, with 161 films and events in February.

Paul Dalgarno
Priscilla. Image: A24.
Reviews

Priscilla by Sofia Coppola is a bold feminist take on Elvis’ dark fairytale marriage

Graceland emerges as less of a palace and more of a gilded cage in Coppola's biopic of Priscilla Presley.

The Conversation
News

The Mandalorian and Grogu: new Star Wars film announced for the big screen

Pedro Pascal's galactic bounty hunter is headed to the big screen, and he's bringing Grogu with him.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Jacob Elordi will be Frankenstein's monster

The Australian actor is replacing Andrew Garfield as Frankenstein's melancholy creation in the new Guillermo Del Toro film.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login