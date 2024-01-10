New cinema films in Australia 8-15 January 2024

Here’s what’s in cinemas this week in Australia, and what’s still playing at select cinemas around the country.

New this week in Australian cinemas

Mean Girls (11 Jan)

From Tina Fey comes a new twist on 2004’s Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

The Holdovers (11 Jan)

The Holdovers follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a prestigious American school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them.

The Beekeeper (11 Jan)

In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Starring Jason Statham.

The Canterville Ghost (11 Jan)

A Stephen Fry-led reimagining of the same-name short story by Oscar Wilde, The Canterville Ghost tells the story of a modern American family that moves to their recently purchased country home, Canterville Chase in England, only to find it is haunted by a ghost.

Still playing in cinemas across Australia

