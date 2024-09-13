Netflix: best new films to watch right now

Every month, Netflix adds a roster of films to its lineup that we don’t get to include in our weekly streaming guides because they’re not all brand new productions.

We reckon they still deserve attention though, especially when their arrival on the streamer tends to come quietly.

So, settle in on the couch with your favourite snack, for our top picks of Netflix’s latest movie acquisitions.

The Trip To Italy

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

2014

Comedy

Directed by Michael Winterbottom

UK

Classification: M

Runtime: 1h 48m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Years after their successful restaurant review tour of Northern Britain, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are commissioned for a new tour in Italy.

Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

2019

Drama

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

USA, UK, China

Classification: MA

Runtime: 2h 42m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Los Angeles, 1969. TV star Rick Dalton, a struggling actor specialising in westerns, and stuntman Cliff Booth, his best friend, try to survive in a constantly changing movie industry. Dalton is the neighbour of the young and promising actress and model Sharon Tate, who has just married the prestigious Polish director Roman Polanski…

ScreenHub: Netflix – best films streaming now

Rebel Ridge

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

2024

Crime Drama

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

USA

Classification: MA

Runtime: 2h 12m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin’s bail.

Babylon

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

2022

Drama

Directed by Damien Chazelle

USA

Classification: MA

Runtime: 3h 9m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters in an era of unbridled decadence and depravity during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound films in the late 1920s.

The Hunger Games

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

2012

Action/Sci-Fi

Directed by Gary Ross

USA

Classification: M

Runtime: 2h 23m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Every year in the ruins of what was once North America, the nation of Panem forces each of its twelve districts to send a teenage boy and girl to compete in the Hunger Games. Pitted against highly-trained Tributes who have prepared for these Games their entire lives, Katniss is forced to rely upon her sharp instincts as well as the mentorship of drunken former victor Haymitch Abernathy. If she’s ever to return home to District 12, Katniss must make impossible choices in the arena that weigh survival against humanity and life against love.