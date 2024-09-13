News

Netflix: best new films to watch right now

The Hunger Games, Babylon, Rebel Ridge and more have just arrived on Netflix.
13 Sep 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Trip to Italy. Image: Madman Entertainment

Every month, Netflix adds a roster of films to its lineup that we don’t get to include in our weekly streaming guides because they’re not all brand new productions.

We reckon they still deserve attention though, especially when their arrival on the streamer tends to come quietly.

So, settle in on the couch with your favourite snack, for our top picks of Netflix’s latest movie acquisitions.

Films new to Netflix that you should watch this weekend:

The Trip To Italy

  • 2014
  • Comedy
  • Directed by Michael Winterbottom
  • UK
  • Classification: M
  • Runtime: 1h 48m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Years after their successful restaurant review tour of Northern Britain, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are commissioned for a new tour in Italy.

Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood

  • 2019
  • Drama
  • Directed by Quentin Tarantino
  • USA, UK, China
  • Classification: MA
  • Runtime: 2h 42m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Los Angeles, 1969. TV star Rick Dalton, a struggling actor specialising in westerns, and stuntman Cliff Booth, his best friend, try to survive in a constantly changing movie industry. Dalton is the neighbour of the young and promising actress and model Sharon Tate, who has just married the prestigious Polish director Roman Polanski…

Rebel Ridge

  • 2024
  • Crime Drama
  • Directed by Jeremy Saulnier
  • USA
  • Classification: MA
  • Runtime: 2h 12m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin’s bail.

Babylon

  • 2022
  • Drama
  • Directed by Damien Chazelle
  • USA
  • Classification: MA
  • Runtime: 3h 9m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters in an era of unbridled decadence and depravity during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound films in the late 1920s.

The Hunger Games

  • 2012
  • Action/Sci-Fi
  • Directed by Gary Ross
  • USA
  • Classification: M
  • Runtime: 2h 23m
  • Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Every year in the ruins of what was once North America, the nation of Panem forces each of its twelve districts to send a teenage boy and girl to compete in the Hunger Games. Pitted against highly-trained Tributes who have prepared for these Games their entire lives, Katniss is forced to rely upon her sharp instincts as well as the mentorship of drunken former victor Haymitch Abernathy. If she’s ever to return home to District 12, Katniss must make impossible choices in the arena that weigh survival against humanity and life against love.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

