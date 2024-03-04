Netflix: new shows streaming this week

New this week

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (5 March)

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda. Image: Netflix.

Genderqueer comics from around the world take the stage at London’s Alexandra Palace in this comedy showcase hosted by the award-winning Hannah Gadsby.

The Gentlemen (7 March)

Series. When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it’s home to an enormous weed empire – and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere. Starring Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings.

Damsel (8 March)

Film. A young woman’s marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she’s offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone and Nick Robinson.

Added last week

Code 8 Part II (28 Feb)

Film. In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. ‘Arrowverse’ alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell team up again for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan. Starring Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell and Alex Mallari Jr.

Spaceman (1 March)

Film. Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on his ship. Starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Kunal Nayyar.