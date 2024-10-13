Netflix: new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new to streaming

I AM A KILLER – Season 5 (16 Oct)

Series. The return of the series in which death row inmates convicted of capital murder give firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – Season 2 (17 Oct)

Series for children. The Camp Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs – and to themselves.

Starring Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone and Kausar Mohammed.

The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 3 (17 Oct)

Series. As per Netflix: Mickey Haller isn’t like other lawyers. This hotshot runs his law firm from the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on LA’s biggest and smallest cases.

In Season 1, we meet Mickey shortly after he’s recovered from surgery and a subsequent pill addiction. When his colleague unexpectedly passes away, Mickey gets back into the legal game, inheriting all of his cases.

Working out of his car isn’t the only thing that sets this lawyer apart — Mickey takes family business to a whole new level as he works with his prosecutor ex-wife, Maggie, and his other ex-wife and assistant, Lorna. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton and Neve Campbell.

Late Night with the Devil (18 Oct)

Late Night with the Devil. Image: Maslow Entertainment/ Netflix.

Horror film (2023). As per ScreenHub’s four-star review:

‘In Late Night with the Devil, the latest gooper-spooker from the brotherly directorial duo behind 100 Bloody Acres, Colin and Cameron Cairnes, Dastmalchian depicts smooth-talker Jack Delroy. Not unlike the States’ import to Australia, Don Lane, Jack is a sharp-suited interlocutor with charisma to burn who hosts the fictional show Night Owls.

‘Locked in a ferocious ratings battle with the real-life king of the 70s late-night slot, The Tonight Show’s Johnny Carson, Jack’s numbers are in freefall, with the … Read more …

Starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon and Ian Bliss.

Woman of the Hour (18 October)

Thriller/ mystery film (2023). As per IMDB: Cheryl Bradshaw, a single woman looking for a suitor on a hit 1970s TV show, chooses charming bachelor Rodney Alcala, unaware that, behind the man’s gentle facade, he hides a deadly secret. Directed by and starring Anna Kendrick. Also starring Daniel Zovatto and Tony Hale. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recently added

The Menedez Brothers (7 October)

Series. In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation. Starring Robert J. Thompson, Pamela Bozanich and Hazel Thornton.

Ali Wong: Single Lady (8 October)

Ali Wong: Single Lady. Image: Netflix.

After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce. Starring Ali Wong.

Lonely Planet (11 October)

Lonely Planet. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who’s reevaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant. Starring Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers and Younès Boucif. Watch the trailer.

Discover more recently-added shows on Netflix …