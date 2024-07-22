News

 > Features

Netflix: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on Netflix from 22 to 28 July 2024.
22 Jul 2024 8:58
Paul Dalgarno
The Decameron. Image: Netflix.

Streaming

The Decameron. Image: Netflix.

Share Icon

Netflix: new to streaming this week

The Decameron (25 July)

Series. As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreat to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos. Starring Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad and Lou Gala.

Netflix: recently added

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 1 (18 July)

Cobra Kai. Image: Netflix.
Cobra Kai. Image: Netflix.

With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove and Xolo Maridueña.

Find Me Falling (19 July)

Film. After a failed comeback album, a rock star escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors – and an old flame. Starring Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott and Ali Fumiko Whitney.

Receiver (10 July)

Sports series. Follows the 2023 season of NFL receivers Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson.

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 3 (11 July)

Series. Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people. Starring Sam Corlett, Leo Suter and Frida Gustavsson.

Exploding Kittens (12 July)

Animated series. It’s the ultimate fight between good and evil when God and his nemesis, the spawn of Satan, are sent to Earth to live with humans – as talking cats. Starring Tom Ellis, Suzy Nakmura and Ally Maki.

Sprint (2 July)

Documentary series. Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world’s fastest humans.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (3 July)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Image: Netflix.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Image: Netflix.

Film. Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos. Starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Judge Reinhold.

The Man With 1000 Kids (3 July)

Documentary. A group of families learn the sperm donor they had trusted was also father to hundreds – or perhaps thousands – of other children across the world.

That ’90s Show – Part 2 (27 June)

Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents’ basement with her Point Place friends. It’s the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you’d hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups, and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty’s backs.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Image: Prime Video.

New to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, AMC+, SBS, Prime and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 22 to 28 July on the major streaming…

Paul Dalgarno
Dinosaur. Image: SBS.
Features

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what to stream on SBS On Demand from 22 to 28 July 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Interview With The Vampire Season 2 comes to ABC iview this week. Image: ABC.
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what to stream on ABC iview from 22 to 28 July 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Image: Prime Video.
Features

Prime Video: new shows & films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream from 22 to 28 July 2024 on Prime Video.

Paul Dalgarno
Perfect Pub Walks With Bill Bailey. Image: C4/ Binge.
Features

Binge: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what to stream on Binge from 22 to 28 July 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login