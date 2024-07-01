Netflix: new shows and films streaming this week

Sprint (2 July)

Documentary series. Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world’s fastest humans.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (3 July)

Film. Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos. Starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Judge Reinhold.

The Man With 1000 Kids (3 July)

Documentary. A group of families learn the sperm donor they had trusted was also father to hundreds – or perhaps thousands – of other children across the world.

Recently added to Netflix

That ’90s Show – Part 2 (27 June)

Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents’ basement with her Point Place friends. It’s the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you’d hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups, and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty’s backs.

A Family Affair (28 June)

Film. A young woman (Joey King) feels caught in the middle when sparks fly between her movie star boss (Zac Efron) and her widowed mom (Nicole Kidman).

Black Barbie (19 June)

Documentary. Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.

Trigger Warning (21 June)

Film. A Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father’s bar after his sudden death, only to find herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

Rising Impact (22 June)

Anime series. When a third-grader’s natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world’s best golfer.