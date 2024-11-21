Netflix: new shows & films streaming December 2024

Netflix: new this month

1 Dec

Paper Dolls – Season 1

Paper Dolls – Season 1. Image: Netflix.

Series. In 1999, an all-girl pop group formed on reality TV navigates intense infighting and corporate control for a shot at stardom. Starring Emalia, Miah Madden, Courtney Clarke and Naomi Sequeira.

4 Dec

Churchill At War

Series. This captivating docuseries examines Winston Churchill’s pivotal role in World War II and the formative events that made him an ideal leader for the era.

That Christmas

Film (2024). It’s an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone’s plans — including Santa’s. Starring Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Lolly Adefope.

5 Dec

Black Doves

Black Doves. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a spy posing as a politician’s wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth – and vengeance. Starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire.

6 Dec

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Special. Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter jingles all the bells in her first-ever variety music special full of Christmas hits, unexpected duets and comedic cameos. Starring Sabrina Carpenter.

11 Dec

Queer Eye – Season 9

Queer Eye – Season 9. Image: Netflix.

Series. The Fab Five welcome a new member as they head to Vegas to transform more inspiring heroes with makeovers that dazzle like the neon-lit Strip. Starring Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown

12 Dec

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Netflix.

Film (2024). Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen to seek revenge against those who destroyed his family, leading to a struggle for power and spice. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Dune: Part Two:

‘Rather than simply pad things out with fresh subplots or new characters (though Dune Part Two does feature both), Villeneuve doubles down on going big. Call it a vibes-based approach to storytelling: overwhelming visuals and a pummelling score work hard to give this a constant bone-deep sense of profundity and meaning even where the story itself is just a series of rebel attacks on farm trucks.

‘As for the story: now hiding out with a band of Fremen led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem) Paul and his pregnant mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) – the last survivors of House Atreides, sent to rule the economically vital planet Arrakis as part of what turns out to have been a murderous trap laid by the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and rival House Harkonnen – gradually come to be accepted by them and are initiated into their desert ways.’ Read more …

No Good Deed

No Good Deed. Image: Netflix.

Series. The sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets – and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers. Starring Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano and Linda Cardellini.

13 Dec

Carry-On

Film (2024). An airport security agent races to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous item slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. Starring Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman and Sofia Carson.

19 Dec

Virgin River – Season 6

Virgin River – Season 6. Image: Netflix.

Series. New beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: as Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other – and their loved ones. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson and Tim Matheson.

26 Dec

Squid Game – Season 2

Season. Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US. Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo and Yim Si-wan. Watch the trailer.

NFL on Boxing Day: Baltimore Ravens Vs. Houston Texans Ft Beyoncé

Live at 8.30am AEDT. The Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans in the second of two NFL matchups, after the Kansas City Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers.