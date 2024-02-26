Netflix: new shows and films streaming this week

New this week

Code 8 Part II (28 Feb)

Film. In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. ‘Arrowverse’ alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell team up again for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan. Starring Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell and Alex Mallari Jr.

Spaceman (1 March)

Film. Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on his ship. Starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Kunal Nayyar.

Added last week

Avatar: The Last Airbender (21 Feb)

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony – then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series. Starring Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, Ken Leung.

Read: Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix review – temper expectations

Mea Culpa (23 Feb)

Film. A criminal defence attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes. Starring Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Kerry O’Malley, Sean Sagar.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 6 (23 Feb)

Series. Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane – both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.