News

 > Features

Netflix: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on Netflix from 26 February to 3 March in Australia.
26 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Spaceman. Image: Netflix.

Share Icon

New this week

Code 8 Part II (28 Feb)

Film. In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. ‘Arrowverse’ alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell team up again for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan. Starring Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell and Alex Mallari Jr.

Spaceman (1 March)

Film. Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on his ship. Starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Kunal Nayyar.

Added last week

Avatar: The Last Airbender (21 Feb)

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony – then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series. Starring Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, Ken Leung.

Read: Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix review – temper expectations

Mea Culpa (23 Feb)

Film. A criminal defence attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes. Starring Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Kerry O’Malley, Sean Sagar.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 6 (23 Feb)

Series. Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane – both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Features

Streaming March 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, ABC, SBS, Stan, BritBox, and more …

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

Paul Dalgarno
Reviews

House of Gods, ABC review: an absorbing balancing act

Dubbed as 'Succession set in a mosque' this new ABC series doesn't lack for dramatic tension.

Mel Campbell
Features

Paramount+: new shows streaming March 2024

From A Gentleman in Moscow to The Thundermans Return – your guide to the best new shows to stream on…

Paul Dalgarno
News

The Hedge Knight – Game of Thrones spin-off: everything we know

100 years before the era of Jon Snow, Duncan and Aegon travelled the lands of Westeros as Dunk and Egg.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Apple TV+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 26 February to 3 March in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login