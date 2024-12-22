Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new to streaming

Squid Game – Season 2 (26 Dec)

Squid Game – Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Season. Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo and Yim Si-wan.

Watch the trailer.

NFL on Boxing Day: Baltimore Ravens Vs. Houston Texans Ft Beyoncé (26 Dec)

Live at 8.30am AEDT. The Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans in the second of two NFL matchups, after the Kansas City Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Netflix: recently added

Virgin River – Season 6 (19 Dec)

Virgin River – Season 6. Image: Netflix.

Series. New beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: as Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other – and their loved ones. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson and Tim Matheson. Watch the trailer.

No Good Deed (12 Dec)

No Good Deed. Image: Netflix.

Series. The sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets – and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers. Starring Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano and Linda Cardellini.

Black Doves (5 Dec)

Black Doves. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a spy posing as a politician’s wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth – and vengeance. Starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire. Watch the trailer.

Dune: Part Two (12 Dec)

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Netflix.

Film (2024). Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen to seek revenge against those who destroyed his family, leading to a struggle for power and spice. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Dune: Part Two:

‘Rather than simply pad things out with fresh subplots or new characters (though Dune Part Two does feature both), Villeneuve doubles down on going big. Call it a vibes-based approach to storytelling: overwhelming visuals and a pummelling score work hard to give this a constant bone-deep sense of profundity and meaning even where the story itself is just a series of rebel attacks on farm trucks.

‘As for the story: now hiding out with a band of Fremen led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem) Paul and his pregnant mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) – the last survivors of House Atreides, sent to rule the economically vital planet Arrakis as part of what turns out to have been a murderous trap laid by the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and rival House Harkonnen – gradually come to be accepted by them and are initiated into their desert ways.’ Read more …

Queer Eye – Season 9 (11 Dec)

Queer Eye – Season 9. Image: Netflix.

Series. The Fab Five welcome a new member as they head to Vegas to transform more inspiring heroes with makeovers that dazzle like the neon-lit Strip. Starring Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown. Watch the trailer.

Carry-On (13 Dec)

Film (2024). An airport security agent races to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous item slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. Starring Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman and Sofia Carson.