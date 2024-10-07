News

Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

From 7 to 13 October 2024: your guide to the best new shows to stream on Netflix.
7 Oct 2024 9:15
Paul Dalgarno
Ali Wong: Single Lady. Image: Netflix. New shows streaming.

Netflix: new this week

The Menedez Brothers (7 October)

Series. In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation. Starring Robert J. Thompson, Pamela Bozanich and Hazel Thornton.

Ali Wong: Single Lady (8 October)

After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce. Starring Ali Wong.

Lonely Planet (11 October)

Film At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who’s reevaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant. Starring Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers and Younès Boucif. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recently added

Love is Blind – Season 7 (2 October)

Series. New singles enter the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments. Starring Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

Heartstopper – Season 3 (3 October)

Heartstopper Season 3. Image: Netflix. New Shows Streaming.
Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they grow closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet. Starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao and Yasmin Finney. Read more on ScreenHub.

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (3 October)

TV animated special. The crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong? Starring Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, Chris Diamantopoulos and Mallory Low.

Everything Calls for Salvation – Season 2 (26 September)

Series. Juggling frantic efforts to keep his daughter and a new job at the psychiatric hospital, Daniele must overcome his challenges to lead an ordinary life. Starring Federico Cesari and Ricky Memphis.

Will & Harper (27 September)

Will &Amp; Harper. Image: Netflix. New Shows Streaming.
Film (2024). When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele, comes out as a trans woman, the pair decide to embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.

Rez Ball (27 September)

Film (2024). In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage faces its greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.

Lisabi: The Uprising (27 September)

The legendary story of a folk hero’s rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history. Starring Kauchani Bratt, Jessica Matten and Devin Sampson-Craig.

His Three Daughters (22 September)

New Shows Streaming. His Three Daughters. Image: Netflix.
Film (2023). Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father’s New York City apartment during the final days of his life. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs. Starring Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon. Watch the trailer.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
