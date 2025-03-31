Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new shows

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 (2 April)

Love on the Spectrum Season 3. Image: Netflix.



Series. Season 3 of award-winning Australian production company Northern Pictures’ documentary series. The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favourites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

The Emmy Award-winning docuseries has cultivated a devoted global following, with Season 2 securing a spot in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for three consecutive weeks following its 2024 release.

‘We’re incredibly proud to bring viewers another season of this heartwarming series which contributes to a richer understanding of ourselves and the world around us,’ said Karina Holden, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of Love on the Spectrum and Head of Factual at Northern Pictures.

Watch the trailer.

Devil May Cry (3 April)

Anime series. When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world’s best hope for salvation.

Starring Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee and Chris Coppola.

Netflix: recently added

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (25 March)

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling. Image: Netflix.

Comedy special. From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Starring Chelsea Handler. Watch the trailer.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 (27 March)

Series. With her styling brand on the rise – and her love life on the rocks – Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

Starring Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell and Tasha Smith.

The Residence (20 March)

The Residence. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

Starring Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley and Molly Griggs.

Watch the trailer.

Revelations (21 March)

Revelations. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case – exposing their own demons in the process.

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae. Watch the trailer.

Love is Blind: Sweden – Season 2 (13 March)

L ove is Blind: Sweden Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and lifetime commitment, all before laying eyes on each other.

Starring Jessica Almenäs.

The Electric State (14 March)

The Electric State. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen’s journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan and Jason Alexander. Watch the trailer.

With Love, Meghan (4 March)

With Love, Meghan. Image: Netflix.

Series. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Starring Meghan Markle. Watch the trailer.

Running Point (27 Feb)

Running Point. Image: Netflix.

Series. A reformed party girl must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly placed in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.

Starring Kate Hudson, Brenda Song and Max Greenfield.