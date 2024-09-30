Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new to streaming

Love is Blind – Season 7 (2 October)

Series. New singles enter the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments. Starring Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

Heartstopper – Season 3 (3 October)

Heartstopper Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they grow closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet. Starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao and Yasmin Finney. Read more on ScreenHub.

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (3 October)

TV animated special. The crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong? Starring Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, Chris Diamantopoulos and Mallory Low.

Netflix: recently added

Everything Calls for Salvation – Season 2 (26 September)

Series. Juggling frantic efforts to keep his daughter and a new job at the psychiatric hospital, Daniele must overcome his challenges to lead an ordinary life. Starring Federico Cesari and Ricky Memphis.

Will & Harper (27 September)

Will & Harper. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.

Rez Ball (27 September)

Film (2024). In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.

Lisabi: The Uprising (27 September)

The legendary story of a folk hero’s rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history. Starring Kauchani Bratt, Jessica Matten and Devin Sampson-Craig.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (19 September)

Series. This riveting true-crime drama probes the lives of convicted killers the Menendez brothers and the brutal 1989 murder of their parents in Beverly Hills. Starring Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

His Three Daughters (22 September)

His Three Daughters. Image: Netflix.

Film (2023). Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father’s New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs. Starring Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon. Watch the trailer.

Emily in Paris – Season 4 Part 2 (12 September)

Series. Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she’s ready for her next adventure. Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo.

Uglies (13 September)

Film (2024). In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend. Starring Joey King, Keith Powers and Laverne Cox. Watch the trailer.

The Perfect Couple (5 September)

The Perfect Couple. Image: Netflix.

Series. Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding – and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel. Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Eve Hewson. Watch the trailer.

