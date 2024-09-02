Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

News

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 2 to 8 September 2024 on Netflix.
2 Sep 2024 12:05
Paul Dalgarno
The Perfect Couple. Image: Netflix.

Netflix: new to streaming

Untold: Hope Solo VS US Soccer (3 September)

Series. World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women’s soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates. Starring Hope Solo.

The Perfect Couple (5 September)

Series. Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding – and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel. Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Eve Hewson. Watch the trailer.

Apollo 13: Survival (5 September)

Documentary (2024). Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.

Rebel Ridge (6 September)

Film (2024). A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin’s bail. Starring Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson and Anna Sophia Robb. Watch the trailer.

Selling Sunset – Season 8 (6 September)

Series. Glam looks. Fierce clashes. Stunning homes. It’s business as usual for The Oppenheim Group as they welcome a new agent and bid farewell to a dear friend. Starring Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause.

Netflix: recently added

Terminator Zero (29 August)

Animated series. A warrior from a post-apocalyptic future travels to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unfeeling and indestructible cyborg. Starring Timothy Olyphant, Sonoya Mizuno and Rosario Dawson.

The Deliverance (30 August)

Film (2024). Fighting personal demons and hoping for a fresh start, single mother Ebony moves her family into a new house, only to discover something evil already lives there. Starring Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Anthony B Jenkins and Miss Lawrence. Watch the trailer.

Follow the Rain (1 September)

Documentary (2024). Across the rich Australian landscape, two fungi hunters discover unknown species and capture their vibrant finds through time-lapse photography. Starring Stephen Axford.

CoComelon Lane – Season 3 (19 August)

Series for children. The adventures of JJ and his friends as they experience life as little kids. Starring Diana Tsoy, Cruze McKinnon and Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez.

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (21 August)

Series. Some 20 global contestants compete over the course of a year to become KATSEYE, a girl group formed in the K-Pop mould.

Baby Fever – Season 2 (22 August)

Series. This romantic comedy drama follows the life of a fertility doctor and the clients she attends to. Starring Josephine Park, Simon Sears and Olivia Joof Lewerissa. Watch the trailer.

GG Precinct (22 August)

Series. A spin-off from the popular Taiwanese show Marry My Dead Body in which rookie police captain Lin and detective Wu look into a mysterious spate of murders involving a deadly series of puzzles. Starring Greg Han Hsu, Gingle Wang and Nien-Hsien Ma. Watch the trailer.

Worst Ex Ever (14 August)

Series. From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.

Emily in Paris – Season 4 Part 1 (15 August)

Emily’s life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she’s ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city – and man – of her dreams. Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

