Netflix: best new shows and films streaming May 2025

Netflix: new in May

The Four Seasons (1 May)

Four Seasons. Image: Netflix

When three holidaying couples come together for their seasonal weekend away, something is different. The cracks are beginning to appear in one relationship, leading the others couples to try and help. But when it seems that the problems are too far gone, these six friends must navigate this holiday ritual amid tumultuous changes.

Unseen – Season 2 (2 May)

In this crime thriller, a house cleaner commits a string of murders while searching for her missing husband. In season 2: Zenzi, after being apprehended by the police for her justified killings, attempts to escape a corrupt police plot to kill her.

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (4 May)

Comedy’s biggest stars gather to toast and celebrate late-night legend Conan O’Brien as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Full Speed – Season 2 (7 May)

In the race for the 2024 NASCAR championship, this high-octane documentary series gets closer than ever to the drama on and off the track.

Blood of Zeus – Season 3 (8 May)

Blood of Zeus Season 3. Image: Netflix

In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind’s best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past. Watch the trailer.

Forever (8 May)

In 2018, two black teenagers meet at a New Year’s Eve party and fall hopelessly in love. Keisha and Justin are both star athletes with dreams of becoming professionals in their fields. But when they separate for the summer, their newfound love is tested and both struggle to maintain their burgeoning bond.

Nonnas (9 May)

After his mother dies, Joe Scaravella is struggling with grief. To honour his mother’s life, he decides to open up an Italian restaurant. However, instead of hiring regular chefs, he employs a group of local grandmothers to cook the food. Watch the trailer.

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (14 May)

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden. Image: Netflix.

Three-part Netflix docuseries that explores the decade-long global effort to capture Osama bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda, following the 9/11 attacks. The series features interviews with key US government figures involved in the hunt, rare footage, and insights into the intelligence gathering and planning that led to bin Laden’s death in 2011.

Bad Thoughts (13 May)

Bad Thoughts. Image: Netflix

Tom Segura directs a series of twisted dark comedy vignettes that take a scathing look at society. This unsettling series blends humour with horror and satire over six individual episodes. Expect to be shocked by the surreal stories that hold a mirror up to modern culture.

Bet (15 May)

At a private school where gambling determines social status, a skillful new student with a mysterious past is shaking things up – and betting on revenge.

Love, Death & Robots – volume 4 (15 May)

Cats, dinosaurs, domestic robots and more feature in the fourth season of this adult animated anthology drama. From the minds of Tim Miller and David Fincher come another bout of brilliant stories that test the limits of the genre. Over the course of 10 unique tales, the show moves between horror, sci-fi, fantasy and the absurd.

The Quilters (16 May)

Short film. Follow the daily lives of several quilters inside the sewing room at South Central Correctional Center, a Level 5 maximum-security prison in a small town two hours south of St Louis, MO. From design to completion, the men reveal their struggles, triumphs and sense of pride in creating something beautiful in this windowless, sacred space deep within the prison walls.

Sirens (22 May)

Sirens. Image: Netflix

Limited series. Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at the Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy and darkly funny exploration of women, power and class.

Big Mouth – season 8 (23 May)

Season 8 focuses on the main characters navigating a turbulent time as they grapple with the complexities of adulthood and the looming uncertainty of the future. With Nick and Andrew in different high schools and Jessi exploring her feelings for women, this is the final season of Big Mouth and will find the core trio going their separate ways.

Fear Street: Prom Queen (23 May)

Fear Street: Prom Queen. Image: Netflix

As students at Shadyside High are preparing for the 1988 prom, the ‘It Girls’ are fighting to get support to be voted Prom Queen. As an unusual nominee emerges in the race, some of the other candidates begin to vanish without a trace.

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (26 May)

Who really laced Tylenol with cyanide? This true-crime series examines alarming theories behind the unsolved killings – and tracks down a key suspect.

F1: The Academy (28 May)

Follow 15 of the world’s best female drivers as they take to the tough tracks of F1 Academy in this high-octane documentary from Hello Sunshine.