Mrs. Davis on Binge – defy the AI / nun with a gun

What’s this about a nun?

Mrs. Davis is a series that explores faith versus technology in an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. It has a dark satirical edge and focuses on a world where almost all decisions are made via algorithm. Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) plays Simone, a nun who goes to battle against the all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as ‘Mrs. Davis.’ She stars alongside Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff), who plays Simone’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

No, really – what’s it actually about?

That’s it. There’s more detail in the trailer below, but if we’re being honest, it all looks indecipherable.

Who else is in it?

The cast also includes David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier.

Is there a trailer?

Yep. Watch the trailer for Mrs. Davis below.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

And who made this wacky show?

The show is executive produced by Tara Hernandez (Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers, Lost). In addition to co-writing and executive producing Mrs. Davis with Lindelof, Hernandez serves as showrunner. Eugene Kelly also executive produces. Owen Harris will direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the first. Alethea Jones will also direct multiple episodes.

The series is produced by Warner Bros Television.

Do say

Don’t give the algorithm a name – nobody calls Facebook ‘Doug’.

Don’t say

Is this another sequel to Sister Act?

When and where can I watch Mrs. Davis?

The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis will be available to stream on Binge from 21 April.