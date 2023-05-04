‘Let’s pretend this is a film’ – when screen techniques tread the boards

Eryn Jean Norvill was ready for her close-up, pursued not by a bear but by a phalanx of film cameras in STC Artistic Director Kip Williams’ five-star reimagining of The Picture of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde’s bonfire of vanity horror novel-turned-stage play. So successful was this fusion of art forms that Williams deployed the tactic again with last year’s Ewen Leslie and Matthew Backer-led Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

Film crews treading the boards may be all the rage in Australia right now. But the movement that blurs the lines of film and stagecraft is not new, not even for Williams, as anyone who witnessed his intriguingly voyeuristic work on August Strindberg’s Miss Julie at MTC in 2016 would know.

But what does live filming add to the theatrical medium? ArtsHub speaks to the directors of two recent productions about why they decided to use cameras on stage.

Here comes the rain again

After a sold-out run at Perth Festival, its hometown, innovative theatre collective The Last Great Hunt is presenting the Victorian premiere of their latest work, Lé Nør [the rain], at Monash University Performing Arts Centres’ (MPAC) Alexander Theatre. Embracing the big hair, bold fashion choices and New Romantic music of the ‘80s, the work presents the dilemma facing the citizens of Sólset, a fictional island nation out of time in more ways than one. After decades of drought, water is rationed, but that may be about to change dramatically in this environmentally charged drama.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the celebrated show is the live video recording, with close-ups of the actors and occasional puppetry interludes presented on an attendant screen, which also allows room for subtitles for the invented language spoken by the performers. ‘As soon as you see that yellow text at the bottom or the top of the screen, you’re like, “Oh, great, I’m watching an SBS film”,’ says Lé Nør Director Tim Watts, who also plays the role of narrator. ‘That has an element of nostalgia, for me, of tuning into weird films late at night on SBS.’

Production image, ‘Lé Nør [the rain]’. Pictured Jeffrey Jay Fowler and Chris Isaacs. Photo: Daniel Grant.

Mucking around with the idea of subtitles, and then with music video-like sequences, including painting on the film camera lens with lipstick, slowly led to the creation of this strange world and its pidgin-hybrid language, with the translation aspect there in the show’s title, too. The idea of embracing film techniques was at least partly suggested by the presence of emerging filmmaker Ella Wright during the creative process.

Wright’s debut documentary feature Stage Changers traces the origins of Lé Nør. ‘She saw a couple of our shows, liked them, and asked if she could start following us around, filming our process,’ Watts says of Wright’s decades-long shadowing. ‘It’s fascinating for us to watch back, because the creative process is a really nebulous one, with the origin of ideas so mysterious and hard to pinpoint, particularly when you’re working with a bunch of different people who don’t necessarily start with a fixed idea of how it’s all going to end up, but rather it evolves bit by bit.’

Production image, ‘Lé Nør [the rain]’. Pictured Tim Watts. Photo: Daniel Grant.

Playing with cameras, including the possibility of using smaller puppets that can then be filmed live and projected on a large screen, Watts and co realised they could fold epic moments into Lé Nør that would otherwise be very difficult to visualise without a much larger budget. But not at the expense of losing the intimate nature of live theatre. ‘I see the camera in the same way I view puppets,’ Watts says. ‘They’re a great tool for connecting to the audience. To pretend that this thing is alive.’

Pulling back the curtain to reveal how these techniques work only enhances, rather than detracts from, the live experience. ‘There was something really tangible and fun about using these techniques that are clearly fake, like tilting a camera on its side or holding a car steering wheel in front of the camera while a fan blows. The active game of let’s pretend became very much the heart of an obviously playful style. Let’s pretend that this is a film.’

Production image, ‘Lé Nør [the rain]’. Pictured Jo Morris. Photo: Daniel Grant.

The New Romantic era, unfurling at a time when the damage humanity was doing to our planet was becoming much clearer in the public consciousness, had a certain sort of nihilistic joy in its extravagance, as harnessed by Lé Nør. ‘The world is f***ed, so let’s make ourselves look fantastic and have a party, that kind of defiance and endurance of the human spirit,’ Watts says.

For all its adoption of film trickery, Lé Nør is, for Watts, a live theatre show. ‘Ultimately, what it’s all about is just trying to facilitate a really awesome connection with the audience,’ he says. ‘That’s why I enjoyed watching how it was made. It felt linked to my love of the human imagination and our ability to hold two truths at once.’

Smashing mash-ups

Sydney-based theatre-maker, puppeteer, performer and video designer Solomon Thomas’ fascination with exploring the intersection of stage and film craft comes from a core character trait. ‘I get bored with things pretty easily,’ he chuckles. ‘So I want to smash all of my different things that I do together.’

Those things involve being a resident artist for Carriageworks-based puppetry company Erth, and directing Griffin Theatre Company’s recent production of UFO, written by Kirby Medway. The show was presented in the Griffin Lookout program, which champions emerging theatre-makers. ‘UFO started as a very silly idea on my part,’ Thomas says. ‘As a techie person, I was really interested in the idea of making a super over the top, life-sized spaceship actually land in a theatre context.’

Regroup Griffin ‘UFO’ James Harding. Photo: Lucy Parakhina.

Without the budget to pull something like that off, Thomas’ partner Hannah Goodwin suggested tapping into both his puppetry and video skills by using miniatures that could then be filmed live on stage to create a similar effect, but on a much smaller scale. Thomas scanned UFO’s cast members, popped them into animation program Blender and created 3D models complete with action figure-like opposable limbs.

‘Then my sister Miri Badger, who’s an artist and ceramicist, painted them, so they look like little oil paintings of the actors made 3D,’ Thomas says, of the marionettes that were freed from strings and instead controlled by a spot of old-fashioned Ray Harryhausen-like stop-motion magic. ‘We’re smashing as many forms together as we can.’

The Last Great Hunt was an important influence on UFO, with Thomas adapting a technique first introduced to him by Tim Watts a few years back at the Edinburgh Festival. Thomas followed Watts’ lead and armed UFO’s cast with repurposed Nintendo Wii remote controls reprogrammed by Oscillator Software, so that they could use them to live edit the filmed sequences of the show. ‘So there’s no technician,’ explains Thomas. ‘The performers do the video operation.’

Solomon Thomas. Photo: Supplied.

Thomas points to the works of New York-based experimental theatre company The Wooster Group, UK-German outfit Gob Squad and Katie Mitchell in London as long-time proponents of the film/theatre fusion that intrigue him. But it’s Australian artist Nat Randall who perfected the form, he argues, in The Second Woman. A multi-camera-captured 24-hour performance of one scene from John Cassavetes’ film Opening Night, Randall performs it over and over opposite 100 different performers. ‘That’s the pinnacle of this kind of work,’ he says. ‘It’s criticising the film and theatre, with a political bent to it, which is quite astounding to watch.’

Much like Watts, Thomas says the intention has to be clear. ‘I’m interested in liveness and presence, so if you’re using technology in a way that helps theatre be better, or helps it to have those interesting conversations, then great. I’m more of an advocate for good theatre, rather than theatre with this or that.’

Regroup Griffin ‘UFO’ Matt Abotomey, Tahlee Leeson, Angela Johnston. Photo: Lucy Parakhina.

Just like those old ‘50s alien invasion movies, Thomas adopting cameras and model work helped UFO soar for Watts. ‘The audience can see the effect as well as the output, if that makes sense? Like, the aliveness of it. When you walk into the theatre, you can see it’s not a life-size UFO, but then in the filmic world, because the figures are small and they look up at it, it feels big. I’m always excited by that little moment where the live meets the filmic, because that moment in between, that’s the real thing I want to have a look at.’

As Griffin’s Artistic Director Declan Greene puts it, ‘UFO really defined what was happening on the stage, and in the text, rather than expanding or augmenting. It allowed Solomon to play with scale in a way that spoke to the smallness and frailty of human beings against the hugeness of the universe and these massive existential questions we have to grapple with over the course of our lives.’

Lé Nør [the rain] is at Alexander Theatre, 4-5 May, tickets $20-$45.