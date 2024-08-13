Kanopy: new shows and films streaming August 2024

Kanopy: new in August 2024

8 August

Eileen

Film (2023). Things get sinister in this psychological thriller directed by William Oldroyd when a woman’s friendship with a new co-worker at a prison facility takes a turn. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham and Sam Nivola. Watch the trailer.

Father Brown – Season 11

Series. The return of Father Brown, a Roman Catholic priest based in the fictional Cotswold village of Kembleford in the 1950s, who uses his distinctive skills to solve various crimes.

American Princess

Series. Jamie Denbo’s series about an American socialite who runs off to join a Renaissance Faire after her wedding goes wrong. Starring Georgia Flood, Lucas Neff and Seana Kofoed.

9 August

Shaolin Soccer

Film (2001). Martial arts and field sports combine when a young Shaolin follower reunites with his discouraged brothers to form a soccer team using their martial art skills to their advantage. Starring Stephen Chow, Wei Zhao and Yat-Fei Wong.

When Evil Lurks

Film (2023). Horror film in which two brothers find a demon-infected man in a remote village who is just about to give birth to evil itself. They decide to get rid of the body … things don’t go well from there. Starring Ezequiel Rodríguez, Demián Salomón and Silvina Sabater.

16 August

Wildcat

Film (2023). In this biographical drama about the life and early career of the author Flannery O’Connor, Ethan Hawke directs his daughter Maya Hawke, alongside Laura Linney and Philip Ettinger. Watch the trailer.

Road Games

Film (1981). in this mystery-thriller, an American truck driver in south Australia begins to suspect that a man driving a green van is killing young women along his route, which evolves into a game of cat-and-mouse. Starring Stacy Keach, Jamie Lee Curtis and Marion Edward.

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies

Series. In this drama series, a would-be designer and a bestselling fantasy author become trapped in a triangle witha conman posing as an ecopreneur. Starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Alistair Petrie and Rebekah Staton.

23 August

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Film (2008). In this comedy dramawo American female friends in Spain become enamoured with a Spanish painter, unaware that his explosive ex-wife is about to re-enter the picture. Directed by Woody Allen and starring Rebecca Hall, Scarlett Johansson and Javier Bardem.

Rounders

Film (1998). Crime drama in which a reformed gambler has to return to high stakes poker to help a friend pay off loan sharks, all the while balancing his relationship with his girlfriend and his commitments to law school. Starring Matt Damon, Edward Norton and Gretchen Mol.

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person

Film (2023). Dark comedy vampire horror in which a young vampire is struggling to meet her need for blood but may have found a solution in a young man with suicidal tendencies. Starring Sara Montpetit, Félix-Antoine Bénard and Steve Laplante.

Absolutely Fabulous – Season 5

Series. Season 5 of the hit UK comedy series charting wild misadventures of Eddy Monsoon and her best friend Patsy Stone, who live in a nearly constant haze of drugged, drunken selfishness. Starring Stars Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley and Julia Sawalha.

30 August

Ferrari

Film (2023). Docudrama. It’s 1957, Enzo Ferrari’s auto empire is in big trouble, and the ex-racer turned entrepreneur is pushing himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Starring Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Giuseppe Festinese. Watch the trailer.

Origin

Film (2023). Drama based on the life of Isabel Wilkerson, author of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents as she travels through the US, Germany, India to examine their various caste systems. Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal and Niecy Nash.

Sorry for Your Loss – Season 1

Series. A woman’s life is disrupted by her husband’s sudden death and the realisation that she knew so little about him. Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Kelly marie Tran and Jovan Adepo.