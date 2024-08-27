News

 > Features

Kanopy: new films and shows streaming free in September 2024

From Selma to Daliland – your guide to the best new films to stream free on Kanopy in September 2024.
27 Aug 2024 15:41
Paul Dalgarno
Selma. Image: Paramount Pictures.

Streaming

Selma. Image: Paramount Pictures.

Share Icon

Kanopy: new to streaming

1 September

Metropolis

Film (1927). The working class and city planners are divided in a futuristic city. Starring Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel and Gustav Fröhlich.

The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms

Film (1953). An atomic test awakens a ferocious dinosaur who goes on the rampage in New York. Starring Paul Hubschmid, Paula Raymond and Cecil Kellaway.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Film (1976). An alien faces complications while posing as as a human to save his dying planet. Starring David Bowie, Rip Torn and Candy Clark.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Film (1978). Very stramge pods begin to grow in San Francisco, replicating the city’s residents. Starring Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams and Jeff Goldblum.

Downsizing

Film (2017). A man seeks a better life by having himself shrunk to five inches tall. Starring Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau.

Parallel

Film (2024). A grief-stricken woman finds herself mysteriously navigating between parallel spaces. Starring Aldis Hodge, Edwin Hodge and Danielle Deadwyler.

6 September

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Series (1981). Arthur Dent and his friend, Ford Prefect, escape the destruction of Earth, only to face incredible trials, tribulations and adventures in space and time. Starring Simon Jones,David Dixon and Peter Jones.

13 September

Master Gardener

Film (2022). A meticulous horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager. Starring Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell.

Dirty Pretty Things

Film (2002)/ Irregular migrants Okwe and Senay work at a posh London hotel and live in constant fear of deportation. One night Okwe stumbles across evidence of a bizarre murder, setting off a series of events that could lead to disaster or freedom. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Audrey Tautou and Sophie Okonedo.

20 September

Daliland

Film (2022). In 1973, a young gallery assistant goes on a wild adventure behind the scenes as he helps the aging genius Salvador Dali prepare for a big show in New York. Starring Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa and Christopher Briney.

Blue Jean

Film (2022). In 1988, a closeted teacher is pushed to the brink when a new student threatens to expose her sexuality. Starring Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes and Lucy Halliday.

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

Film (2012). GLOW: The Story of The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling chronicles the rise and fall of the first ever all-female wrestling show through the stories of those who lived it. Starring Emily Dole, Dee Booher and Larry Whistler.

27 September

Selma

Film (2014). A chronicle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. Starring David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo and Oprah Winfrey.

Afternoon Delight

Film (2013). Rachel tries to spice up her marriage with a trip to a strip club. She befriends McKenna, who gave her a lapdance. McKenna moves in with Rachel’s family and becomes a nanny for the son. Starring Stars Kathryn Hahn, Link Ruiz and Cesar Garcia.

Jimi: All is by My Side

Film (2015). A drama based on Jimi Hendrix’s life as he left New York City for London, where his career took off. Starring André 3000, Hayley Atwell and Imogen Poots.


Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Still from 2001: A Space Odyssey. WB. Netflix.
Features

Netflix: best films streaming now

Old and new, here are our critic-approved picks of what to watch on Netflix now.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Power Book II. Image: Stan.
Features

Stan: new shows & films streaming September 2024

From The North Water to Elvis – your guide to the best shows and films to stream in September 2024…

Paul Dalgarno
The Demon Disorder. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.
Reviews

The Demon Disorder, Shudder review: lots of heart ... and other organs

The Demon Disorder is the gloriously gory directorial debut of the Australian special effects artist Steve Boyle.

Izzie Austin
Tulsa King. Image: Brian Douglas/ Paramount+.
Features

Paramount+: new shows streaming September 2024

From One Life to Bob Marley: One Love – your guide to the best shows and films to stream in…

Paul Dalgarno
Mean Girls (2024). Image: Paramount Pictures/ Paramount+.
Features

New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Prime and more

Discover the best new shows streaming from 26 August to 1 September 2024 on the major streaming platforms.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login