In Our Blood, it still runs

COVID-19 has shaken the modern world to its core. Yet for the queer and HIV+ communities this has not been our first rodeo. Even for those who aren’t old enough to have lived through the AIDS crisis themselves, then the horror and despair of that time have most certainly been passed down to us, through stories and art.

In this powerful tradition, comes the new ABC series In Our Blood. It was originally written for stage by Adriano Cappelletta as Never Let Me Go, which premiered at Griffin Theatre in 2019. Now, in the wake of a more recent pandemic, this four-episode television adaptation is exceptional and important storytelling.

I write this as one of around 30,000 people today in Australia who still live with HIV. While we now know that it is a disease that can affect anyone, public opinion was vastly different in the 1980s. Still, Australia led in its response, from the grass roots through to the halls of Federal Parliament.

Garry Wotherspoon, NSW-based author and queer historian, tells ArtsHub, ‘Initially no one had any idea what was causing it. Because it mainly manifested itself in the gay community – we were in a state of shock. Not only were our friends falling ill and dying, the mainstream media were also publishing some awful things, how the gays were “infecting everyone” or that “we should be put away in concentration camps”.

Wotherspoon recalls, ‘In the Sydney Star Observer, there were death pages where you just saw all the names of people who had died from AIDS. We used to march from Green Park, past the hospice down Oxford Street to Hyde Park where those names were read out.

‘Because there [had been] a lot of activism around law reform since the first Mardi Gras in 1978, when AIDS came along, we were able to switch very quickly to dealing with this new disease. We had our first meeting in Paddington Town Hall in July 1983 – a year later those meetings had become ACON (AIDS Council of NSW).’

It’s here in 1983, that In Our Blood, begins. Now, in the wake of WorldPride 2023, with the confetti cleaned from streets and the harbour city once again quiet, ArtsHub chats with Cappelletta about the series.

‘I moved from Perth in the early 2000s to attend NIDA. I came out in Sydney and went to Oxford Street and to all the gay bars, which was, at the time, really exciting. But after a while I [thought], “There must be more to this”.’

Searching for a deeper connection, Cappelletta ended up volunteering for several years with Community Service Network, part of ACON, looking after HIV+ men by providing domestic and emotional support.

‘They became my friends, but there was one man in particular, he really just wanted to have cups of tea and to hang out. He gave me a portal into what the world was like for him growing up and contracting HIV. It was transformative,’ says Cappelletta. ‘He passed away unfortunately. At his funeral is where I found a community. I was moved by that. It took a lot of the stigma away from HIV for me – particularly as I grew up in its shadow.

‘Through this work I wanted to honour those people I worked with, but also all the other men that passed away that I never got to meet.’

What Cappelletta learned through his research was the story of how Australia’s response to the AIDS crisis was unlike that of any other country.

‘In the US, people were basically left to die. But in Australia I was shocked by how the government worked with community groups and gave them funds to use for education and prevention.

‘Within Sydney, these community groups were already mobilised in the wake of the 1978 Mardi Gras and trying to decriminalise homosexuality. They were already pushing government for that, so they just shifted their focus to AIDS.

‘It was an incredible coincidence, that at the same time as we had this fatal disease, we were also implementing universal healthcare,’ says Cappelletta, reflecting on the work of the incoming Hawke Labor Government of 1983. This awareness of the political discourse at the time threads throughout the television series.

‘This is Australian history; it’s about more than just the LGBTQI+ community – this is about how a lot of different groups came together to create lasting change. As the series continues, we see them taking to the streets, we see all the work they do, and these are all real things that happened.

‘I feel so proud that this story is on the ABC, because it’s a story for everybody.’

Above all, Cappelletta says In Our Blood is a story of triumph over despair.

According to HIV+ First Nations performer Jacob Boehme, it is stories such as this, that have the greatest sense of urgency. He says he welcomes the television series, but has reservations.

‘There is one part of me that is hugely supportive of this canon, this lineage and history, let it not be forgotten. But there is another part of me that asks, “Do we need to hear about death?”’

In 2016 Boehme premiered his similarly titled work Blood On The Dance Floor, originally commissioned as part of ILBIJERRI Theatre’s Black Writers Lab, after around three years of development.

‘It was the 30-year anniversary of the first diagnosed case of HIV in Australia, it was my 15th year anniversary of being HIV+ and I was heading towards my 40th birthday,’ says Boehme.

‘The driving force behind it was that I had never seen a work that centred a First Nations voice in a story about HIV. All I had seen up to that point were stories about people dying. The landscape had changed by then, and I was left asking: where were the stories of people living with HIV?’

Following Blood On The Dancefloor’s Melbourne premiere, it was presented as part of Sydney Festival and in Canada, before finishing with a national Australian tour.

‘Often, I would end up in the foyers after the show, playing counsellor to people telling me their own stories of HIV,’ says Boehme.

‘I’m hoping the story in In Our Blood is told well, is well rounded. That it includes the voices of the women. Even though they were the ones that looked after the men, they are often locked out of the story.

‘Let’s also hope that the voices of First Nations people and People of Colour are included.’

Living with HIV today

So, what does it mean to ‘live with HIV’ today? According to 26-year-old HIV+ activist, artist and advocate Stephanie Lee ‘the stigma is still there’.

‘I got diagnosed at the age of 24 during COVID, I got really sick and was in hospital. I quit my job due to discrimination and had to really come to terms with my diagnosis. At such a young age all I knew was Freddie Mercury dying of AIDS.’

Lee says they contracted HIV through a domestic violence situation, and claims that medical professionals did not test for HIV despite their declining health – a not uncommon situation. ‘The stigma of it being a gay disease is still there,’ Lee adds.

‘I was watching RuPaul’s Drag Race when Charity Kase came out publicly about their HIV status. That moment made me think that I could do that too, so on World Aids Day I came out as HIV+.

‘I lost my mother due to stigma and that’s just it, because it doesn’t just affect us publicly. It affects us personally; over time you learn to grow a thick skin.’

Coming full circle, Lee concludes by reflecting on the stories and knowledge that have been passed down to their generation and the potential impact of In Our Blood.

‘When I think about the symbolic power of our art history, and how we have taken it back over the years – it’s really powerful.’ Pausing, they add: ‘We have a lot of history, but unless people dive right in, I feel that they don’t know it.

‘But it’s important that it is known, that this is part of our history. No matter if you’re gay or straight or whatever, our histories are all intertwined.’

In Our Blood premieres on the ABC and is available to stream on iView from Sunday 19 March.

