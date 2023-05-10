Reality TV for authors? Sounds about write

Here in Australia there is a surfeit of reality TV programs, with the usual suspects being cooking, dating and renovation style projects, but we don’t have anything that lends itself to the writing life. This is not so surprising; after all writers are, by necessity, solitary and introverted creatures, tapping away at all hours of the day and night, and staring blurrily into a screen or at a scrap of paper hoping for the muse to perch on our shoulders. Writing is not exactly telegenic either; the agonies of trying to find the right words don’t make for an exciting live performance to be streamed into viewers’ living rooms… Or do they?

Imagine some of the possible games that could be introduced: Genre Mash – in which writers have to spin a Wheel of Fortune-style contraption and have 10 minutes to write a paragraph in the style of whatever the dial lands on (erotica, thriller, high literary melodrama, YA, children’s). Or how about Mysterious Object, whereby writers have to insert a random household item into their flash fiction?

ArtsHub reached out to some Australian writers for their ideas for a hypothetical reality TV program.

Alice Robinson says, ‘Maybe something like 7-Up. Except it goes for five years across the writing of 10 writers’ novels. We follow their trials and tribulations (mostly trials). They could all be emerging writers trying to get agents and publishers (drama! disappointment!) or at different career stages. The promising honours student. The middle-aged mum with a great idea for a memoir. The award-winning novelist trying to write the difficult second novel and failing. Someone who won an unpublished manuscript award and was catapulted to stardom unexpectedly. A celebrity with a children’s book…’

Charley Rico suggests, ‘A Survivor-style competition, except the writers have to write without coffee or tea or a fluffy jumper or a cat and instead must write hanging upside down. In a crowd. With a metal band playing and dogs barking and babies crying. And whoever can come up with a solid plot in that environment wins!’

Following on in the same vein, Michelle Ransom throws up several challenges for the poor scribe: ‘Degrees of difficulty would be randomly assigned – handwriting only, no internet, pram in the hall, unhoused, a nemesis sitting in the corner of the room hissing insults, a junk food diet.’ But the real kicker? ‘They must also complete tasks for their paid job.’

Former TV producer Sarah Tooth has several compelling ideas: ‘The Great Australian Write-Off – 12 writers at 12 desks with three judges. In every episode, they get a main writing challenge to present in a limited time. This could be themed around content, form or it could be more process-driven like “write by hand”, “write a story using AI” etc. In between these tasks they do quick little writing throw downs (write a portrait! write the best bio!). The best writer wins the weekly prize, the worst goes home, with the major prize a publication deal.’

How about the slow TV version? ‘An eight-hour livestream of a famous author at their desk. Imagine Alexis Wright coming and going in her writing room with some ASMR sounds like foot tapping or pen on paper.’ Tooth also puts forth The Writer’s Apprentice, which consists of: ‘A week at Varuna, the National Writers’ House, but competitive, with one established writer in the Eleanor Dark room giving writing orders. I’m thinking Sophie Cunningham or Maxine Beneba Clarke. At the end of the week, four go home empty-handed, one gets a mentorship.’

For activities outside the confines of a studio, Amanda Collins suggests ‘Give grammar nerds a fat texta and a ladder and send them down the high street.’

But, in all seriousness, writers who have a performative flair actually do have a chance to compete for glory in front of a discerning crowd elsewhere. In fact, in the United Arab Emirates there is a reality TV show called Million’s Poet, which was first broadcast in 2006. It’s a poetry competition that requires participants (selected from among thousands) to both compose and recite poems in Arabic. Not only are they judged by a panel for the quality and the recitation of their works, but votes from the audience are also crucial to the proceedings. Five finalists then compete for the prize, which can be up to 5 million AED (UAE dirhams), which is equivalent to AU$2 million. Its name is a bit of a giveaway, but Million’s Poet is apparently the most lucrative literary prize in the world.

In the US there is also a show called America’s Next Great Author currently in development. According to the website, amateur writers will have a minute to pitch their book ideas to a panel of publishing experts. After which, ‘eight charismatic finalists from vastly different places and backgrounds will enter the House of Dreams together for a month of live-wire challenges and spectacular storytelling. These talented amateurs will start their books from scratch on day one of the retreat and finish the first draft of a novel by the end of the 30 days’.

Rather than a bloodthirsty sport with writers wielding sharpened quills as weapons, the concept seems fairly benign though. ‘None of the writers will be eliminated,’ claim the organisers. ‘The climactic finale will reveal who made it to the finish line when their published books are presented to the viewing audience. And, yes, their books will be professionally edited.’

Back in 2007 there was an MTV reality series of 10 half-hour instalments that followed six young aspiring writers as they competed for a chance to win a one-year editorial position in New York. It was called I’m from Rolling Stone. As The New York Times review mentioned at the time: ‘Like fashion designers and chefs, writers make superb reality characters; they’re weird and talkative. In this way they’re unlike network reality characters – the Apprentice and Bachelor crew – who are pharmaceutical reps or real estate agents, but mostly cast for their looks.’ Sadly, the series was never renewed. (Imagine a local version – I’m from The Guardian or even better I’m from ArtsHub!)

Maybe Australia’s not quite ready for a writers’ reality TV series, but at least having one could demystify some of the processes of writing and reward quick-witted and non camera-averse writers with a chance to show off their word wrangling skills and win much needed money or publishing deals. The rest of us shy and retiring types could merely look on and cheer for our favourite wordsmith.