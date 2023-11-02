Hayu: new shows streaming in November 2023

Have a Hayu account but don’t know what to watch? Let our highlights package for the month help you out.

2 Nov

The Real Housewives of Miami – Season 6

Health and relationship revelations bring some friendships closer than ever while tearing others apart. The Season 6 cast includes returning housewives Guerdy Abraira,Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton return as friends.

6 Nov

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8

Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. There’s also a new housewife in the shape of Nneka Ihim, a first-generation Nigerian-American from a well-to-do family.

Married To Medicine – Season 10

The women are all looking to make a fresh start with new friendship dynamics and putting old rivalries to rest. Returning this season are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush Harris and Quad Webb. Phaedra Parks, Esq. has also joined the cast and is ready to make her

medicinal mark with a holistic wellness centre.

7 Nov

BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen

Five special BravoCon Live episodes with Andy Cohen, streaming daily from 7 November. Episodes include The Bravos – a night of glitz and glamour honouring Bravo’s most iconic stars with unforgettable awards – Dynamic Duos, Bravo’s Showgirls, The Reading Room and Charming House Rules.

19 Nov

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler – Season 1

Aa new true-crime series that takes a look at the most brutal murders and their attendant trials in Texas through the years – hosted by Chief of Special Crimes Kelly Siegler.