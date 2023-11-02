News

 > Television > Streaming > Features

Hayu: new shows streaming in November 2023

Married to Medicine and The Real Housewives of Miami are among this month's highlights on Hayu.
2 Nov 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Married To Medicine Season 10 is coming to streaming this month. Image: Hayu.

Share Icon

Have a Hayu account but don’t know what to watch? Let our highlights package for the month help you out.

2 Nov

The Real Housewives of Miami – Season 6

Health and relationship revelations bring some friendships closer than ever while tearing others apart. The Season 6 cast includes returning housewives Guerdy Abraira,Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton return as friends.

6 Nov

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8

Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. There’s also a new housewife in the shape of Nneka Ihim, a first-generation Nigerian-American from a well-to-do family.

Married To Medicine – Season 10

The women are all looking to make a fresh start with new friendship dynamics and putting old rivalries to rest. Returning this season are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush Harris and Quad Webb. Phaedra Parks, Esq. has also joined the cast and is ready to make her
medicinal mark with a holistic wellness centre.

7 Nov

BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen

Five special BravoCon Live episodes with Andy Cohen, streaming daily from 7 November. Episodes include The Bravos – a night of glitz and glamour honouring Bravo’s most iconic stars with unforgettable awards – Dynamic Duos, Bravo’s Showgirls, The Reading Room and Charming House Rules.

19 Nov

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler – Season 1

Aa new true-crime series that takes a look at the most brutal murders and their attendant trials in Texas through the years – hosted by Chief of Special Crimes Kelly Siegler.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Features News Streaming
More
Charlie Chaplin huddled looking at camera in The Gold Rush.
Features

Charlie Chaplin: a closer look at three classics streaming on SBS On Demand

Modern Times, The Kid and The Gold Rush are among the selection currently available to stream free in Australia.

Jeremy Mayger
Features

Shudder: new shows and films streaming in November 2023

November sees two new Shudder exclusive films, with Mastemah and The Tank.

Paul Dalgarno
News

Ray Martin: The Last Goodbye to be produced by BBC for SBS

Martin will plan his own funeral, uncovering how Australia is choosing to say goodbye to its dead.

Paul Dalgarno
News

Boy Swallows Universe: Netflix trailer released

The show 'explores the crossroads where a boy becomes a man, good toys with evil, and the everyday meets the…

Paul Dalgarno
News

SBS unveils its 2024 content line-up

Next year sees the broadcaster's biggest ever slate of shows, including the return of some viewer favourites.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login