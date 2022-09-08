Hans Zimmer at 65: his best bits

Hans Zimmer, one of the most well-known and beloved film composers of all time, turns 65 on 12 September. To mark that occasion, let’s look back at some of his best work and most memorable pieces – most of which are so integral to the films they adorn it’s almost impossible to imagine those stories without them.

The Lion King (1994)

It’s the movie that won Zimmer his first Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy award, and for good reason. While it’s known for its joyous musical numbers like Hakuna Matata and I Just Can’t Wait to Be King, Zimmer’s epic orchestration underscores the most dramatic (and heartbreaking) moments of the film.

Zimmer’s music is one of the reasons why The Lion King has held up over time, with its drama and story rivalling many of the best live-action movies. The crescendos, drum-beats and chanting make the Hamlet-inspired story all the more engaging, dramatic and, in the case of that death scene, devastating.

It’s no wonder The Lion King cemented Zimmer’s name as one of the leading composers of popular film.

Most Memorable Song: This Land.

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012)

The first film in this series marked the beginning of one of the strongest and most iconic partnerships in the film industry – Christopher Nolan and Hans Zimmer, and as such, changed the music for blockbuster movies permanently.

Zimmer in 2018. Image: ColliderVideo. Wiki Commons.

Zimmer shows off his hyper-dramatic, ultra-tense and bold composing style across all three films, but it’s the way that his moody, distorted and eerie music complements the legendary performance of Heath Ledger that really show Zimmer’s prowess.

The score was part of the reason ‘the gritty Superhero film’ worked as a format, as the music complements the dark and troubled world of Gotham perfectly and makes its villains all the more sinister.

Most Memorable Song: Like A Dog Chasing Cars.

Inception (2010)

Probably Zimmer’s most prolific project to date, with the tense, hyper-dramatic and iconic score for Inception encapsulates the sound of 2010’s cinema. Here, Zimmer does what Zimmer does best – tension, as his music expertly raises the stakes and punctuates the action of the film.

The thunderous brass sounds, and expert manipulation of music fills the audience with a dread and panic that perfectly complements the mind-bending film. What’s more, the instantly recognisable ‘bwarm’ of his blaring horns have revolutionised the movie trailer, seeming to feature in every promo for an action blockbuster since.

Most Memorable Song: Time.

Gladiator (2000)

A movie like Gladiator needs a score that’ll match its scale, scope and feel, so if you’re looking for epic music, heightened tension, and a bold sound, why wouldn’t you turn to Hans Zimmer to achieve such a feat? The score fills the film with emotion and heart, and manages to turn such an epic tale into music.

The grandeur of the brassy orchestra is an integral part of the film, and adds to the epic drama, and war-like setting of a film like Gladiator.

Most Memorable Song: Now We Are Free.

Interstellar (2014)

My personal favourite of the Zimmer scores, Interstellar is one of those films that wouldn’t be the same without its score. For a science-fiction movie set largely in space, Zimmer’s score needed to feel larger than life, and wow – didn’t he deliver?

The score is dominated by one of the largest organs in the world and the grand, expansive nature of the instrument suits the haunting vastness of space. In Interstellar, Zimmer demonstrates his command of music and contributes a meaningful and bold score to Nolan’s complicated film, adding profound emotion and heart to a narratively dense film.

Most Iconic Song: Cornfield Chase.

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

This score is a little different from what Zimmer is known for, but that manages to make the music all the more impressive. Sherlock Holmes demonstrates Zimmer’s ability to perfectly match the look and film of a film and somehow transcribe that into music.

The steampunk aesthetic of Sherlock Holmes is captured in the whirring noises and quirky sound of the score, as Zimmer uses his music to help build the idiosyncratic world of 2009’s Sherlock Holmes.

Most Memorable Song: Discombobulate.

Blue Planet II (2017)

It was hard to choose whether to include Planet Earth II or Blue Planet II, but in the end, I think that the epic scope, heightened drama, beautiful sound and unpredictability of Zimmer’s composing style just fits the ocean best.

In a nature documentary, one of the most important markers of its success is how well a narrative is constructed, a process that is made so much easier when the likes of Hans Zimmer are a part of production.

Zimmer’s epic sounds and incredibly tense music brings the underwater world to life, as we’re let into the trials and tribulations of fish, sharks, octopus, crabs and the like; Zimmer’s score really lets us hear and feel the drama of the ocean.

Most Iconic Song: The Blue Planet.

Dunkirk (2017)

The Zimmer-Nolan duo never lets us down, and the music for Dunkirk is no exception. The epic story of Dunkirk needed a film and a score to match, and Zimmer did not hold back. The score for Dunkirk is dark, dramatic and moody, fitting for the extreme stakes, intensity and tension of the war-time setting and legendary story.

Zimmer uses shepherd’s scale (a musical phenomenon where it sounds like the music is constantly rising in pitch) in order to build tension in the film, demonstrating his technical mastery and ingenious approach to composing for film.

As such, his music keeps audiences constantly on-edge and ready for action, perfectly fitting the characters and the story, and evidence for Zimmer’s status as a modern musical genius.

Most Iconic Song: Supermarine.

Dune (2021)

One of Zimmer’s most recent projects, Dune is one the biggest blockbuster films of the past couple of years, and of course, Zimmer’s score is one of its key features. The dystopian world and epic tale of Dune is complemented by the experimental, unsettling and distorted sounds of Zimmer’s music and matches the harsh but beautiful landscape of the film impeccably.

The eerie and otherworldly score even won Zimmer his second Academy Award for Best Original Score.

Most Iconic Song: Ripples in the Sand.

Of course, these are just some of Zimmer’s best bits, with other very worthy contenders being his work for Top Gun: Maverick, Rain Man, Thelma and Louise, The Pirates of The Caribbean, No Time to Die, Kung Fu Panda (1,2 & 3) and Muppet Treasure Island, a list that in and of itself could rival many film composers’ best work.