DocPlay: new films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on DocPlay from 17 to 23 June 2024 in Australia.
17 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Second to None, Docplay, women's cycling.

Women’s cyclist Elisa Balsamo. Photo: JoJo Harper. Supplied by DocPlay.

New to streaming this week

Second to None (17 June)

With an all-access-pass, Second to None follows the elite Lidl-Trek women’s cycling team, which includes two-time Australian Olympian and three-time national champion Amanda Spratt, as they prepare for and race the thrilling Tour de France Femmes. With women’s sport on the agenda more than ever, this gripping series is incredibly timely and the perfect companion piece to watch ahead of the men’s Tour de France beginning June 29.

The Last Goldfish (20 June)

A daughter’s search for her lost family stretches from Australia to Trinidad and WWII Germany. Rich with archival images, Australian director Su Goldfish’s autobiographical documentary echoes through all those touched by forced migration.

Read: DocPlay launches first original commission: Second to None

Added recently to DocPlay

Helicopter Warfare (10 June)

Featuring stories from the Vietnam, Falklands, Afghanistan and Iraq wars, Helicopter Warfare tells the stories of some of the most daring helicopter missions of all time.

Stop Making Sense (4K) (13 June)

Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics to be the greatest concert film of all time.

The Art of Silence (13 June)

The first feature-length documentary about Marcel Marceau and his work, which inspired and accompanied several generations of artists.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

