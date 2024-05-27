News

 > Features

DocPlay: new films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 27 May to 2 June in Australia.
27 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Rats in the Ranks: Larry Hand, former Lord Mayor of Sydney's Leichhardt Council with filmmakers Bob Connolly and Robin Anderson. Supplied.

New to streaming this week

Rats in the Ranks (27 May)

This remarkable 1996 film takes a behind-locked-doors look at how politicians get the numbers. Every September, Sydney’s Leichhardt Council elects its mayor. Incumbent Larry Hand was popular with citizenry, but they don’t vote for the position of mayor – the 12 councillors do – and after three years of Larry some of them are after his job. Directed by Bob Connolly and Robin Anderson.

Facing the Music (27 May)

In their fifth major film together, acclaimed documentary makers Bob Connolly and Robin Anderson step inside the halls of Sydney University’s Music Department, where sublime music is being made in a setting that’s far from serene.

Read: How much is streaming costing you? Australian price guide 2024

Added recently

AFTRS Shorts (20 May)

Six of Australia’s finest emerging documentary filmmakers present new works that span diverse stories including the pro-life movement; migrant mothers; the Australian poet Robert Adamson; and one man’s mission to teach a million people how to perform CPR.

Read: Energy, climate and corporate ties in Australian documentary

For Sama (23 May)

This Oscar-nominated documentary follows one woman’s journey through love, motherhood, war and survival during the Syrian conflict.

Kash Kash (23 May)

A Young Bearded Man On A Rooftop Looks Into The Sky In A Still From The Documentary Kash Kash On Docplay.
>Kash Kash. Image: DocPlay.

A portrait of Beirut, and its surprising community of pigeon lovers.

For a complete guide to the month, see DocPlay: new films streaming in May 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports


