DocPlay: new films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 25 to 31 March in Australia.
25 Mar 2024
Paul Dalgarno
Werner Herzog – Radical Dreamer. Image: DocPlay.

New to streaming this week

Werner Herzog – Radical Dreamer (25 March)

Iconic German director Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) reveals extraordinary anecdotes about the filmmaking process. Featuring interviews, archival footage and never-before-seen excerpts.

Anselm (28 March)

From director Wim Wenders, Cannes-premiering Anselm is a portrait of art-world luminary and friend Anselm Kiefer.

Added recently

All Town Aren’t We (14 March)

Grimsby Town FC, once a high-flying football club with a proud history, is now on the brink of relegation from the Football League. The impending threat of semi-professional football looms on for not just the club, but an entire community. This all-access feature length documentary follows the club through impending disaster, a change in ownership, and a miraculous change in their footballing fortunes.

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise (11 March)

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise. Image: Albert Baez/Magnolia Pictures.

Premiering at Berlin Film Festival, Joan Baez: I Am A Noise offers an unusually intimate psychological portrait of legendary folk singer and activist Joan Baez.

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (11 March)

An audience favourite at film festivals around the world (including last year’s MIFF, SFF and NZIFF), Estonian director Anna Hints’ Smoke Sauna Sisterhood offers a deeply moving and intimate approach to issues of trauma, healing, and community.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

