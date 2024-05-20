DocPlay: new films streaming this week

New on DocPlay this week 20-26 May
New to streaming this week
AFTRS Shorts (20 May)
Six of Australia’s finest emerging documentary filmmakers present new works that span diverse stories including the pro-life movement; migrant mothers; the Australian poet Robert Adamson; and one man’s mission to teach a million people how to perform CPR.
For Sama (23 May)
This Oscar-nominated documentary follows one woman’s journey through love, motherhood, war and survival during the Syrian conflict.
Kash Kash (23 May)
A portrait of Beirut, and its surprising community of pigeon lovers.
Added recently
Decades in Colour (2 May)
Mixing lost images sourced from everyday New Zealanders, alongside new interviews, Decades in Colour traces everything from the post-war suburbia of the 50s, to rugby, racing and beer in the 60s, to emerging challenges to cultural norms in the 70s, as jet travel and TV broadened perspectives and a more independent national identity emerged.
Citizen K (13 May)
Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney examines Russia’s power, president Vladimir Putin’s political dominance, and Mikhail Khodorkovsky – a former Siberian prisoner who continues to challenge Putin’s reign.