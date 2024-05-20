News

 > Features

DocPlay: new films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 20 to 26 May in Australia.
20 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Kash Kash. Image: Doha Film Institute/DocPlay

Streaming

Kash Kash. Image: Doha Film Institute/DocPlay

Share Icon

New to streaming this week

AFTRS Shorts (20 May)

Six of Australia’s finest emerging documentary filmmakers present new works that span diverse stories including the pro-life movement; migrant mothers; the Australian poet Robert Adamson; and one man’s mission to teach a million people how to perform CPR.

Read: Energy, climate and corporate ties in Australian documentary

For Sama (23 May)

This Oscar-nominated documentary follows one woman’s journey through love, motherhood, war and survival during the Syrian conflict.

Kash Kash (23 May)

A portrait of Beirut, and its surprising community of pigeon lovers.

Added recently

Decades in Colour (2 May)

Mixing lost images sourced from everyday New Zealanders, alongside new interviews, Decades in Colour traces everything from the post-war suburbia of the 50s, to rugby, racing and beer in the 60s, to emerging challenges to cultural norms in the 70s, as jet travel and TV broadened perspectives and a more independent national identity emerged.

Read: Koalas documentary exposes shaky future for our favourite tree-dwellers

Citizen K (13 May)

Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney examines Russia’s power, president Vladimir Putin’s political dominance, and Mikhail Khodorkovsky – a former Siberian prisoner who continues to challenge Putin’s reign.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
ABC Plum
News

ABC reveals 10 new additions to 2024 content slate

The drama series Plum, a Muster Dogs follow-up, and Hard Quiz Kids are among the new shows coming.

ScreenHub staff
Paramount+ South Park
Features

Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 20 to 26 May in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
A publicity still from the upcoming series McDonald & Dodds – Season 4 on BritBox.
Features

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on BritBox from 20 to 26 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
A publicity still for the upcoming 'Musicians' episode of Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter on AMC+.
Features

AMC+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on AMC+ from 20 to 26 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
ABC iview Restoration Australia
Features

ABC iview: new shows to stream this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on ABC iview from 20 to 26 May, 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login