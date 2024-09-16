DocPlay: new films streaming this week

DocPlay: new to streaming

Occupied City (16 September)

Documentary (2023). This immersive, epic work of memorialisation from Oscar winner Steve McQueen uncovers WWII histories hidden in plain sight. Watch the trailer.

After Work (19 September)

Documentary (2023). Giving voice to a wide range of people – from a delivery driver to an heiress – director Erik Gandini decrypts the world of work and its possible futures.

DocPlay: recently added

Body Parts (Aus only) (12 September)

Documentary (2022). An extensive cast of Hollywood insiders take us on an eye-opening journey through some of the most iconic sex scenes in movie history, tracing the legacy of exploitation of women in the entertainment industry and revealing what really goes on behind the camera to create on-screen intimacy.

Murder in the Outback (5 September)

Series. A major in-depth re-examination of the Falconio and Lees mystery, an infamous case from 2001 concerning a horror story of abduction and death on a lonely Australian highway. Watch the trailer.

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (2 September)

Documentary (2024). Enjoy the definitive musical biography of Paul Simon – one of the greatest songwriters, and performers, in the history of rock ‘n roll. From Academy Award-winning director Alex Gibney. Now available in both Aus & NZ.

The Narrow Bridge (29 August)

Film (2022). An eye-opening film about trauma and healing that follows four individuals, Palestinian and Israeli, who have each suffered unimaginable grief – the loss of a loved one to violence – but who manage to use their misfortunes to find a way to healing and reconciliation.

Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown (15 August)

Film (2016). An entertaining documentary chronicling the remarkable life and work of one of the most iconic comic performers and filmmakers of our time.

Swan Song (12 August)

Series. An immersive look inside The National Ballet of Canada as it mounts a legacy-defining new production of Swan Lake. With full access to the creative process, this four-part series delves into the lives of the dancers as they push themselves to their limits to stage one of the most significant nights in their careers and company’s history.

Sorry/Not Sorry (12 August)

Film (2023). With candor and surprising humour, Sorry/Not Sorry sheds new light on the nuanced experiences of three women who spoke up about comedian Louis CK’s sexual misconduct over the years. The film invites viewers to question whose stories and whose art we value, and at what cost. Directed by Caroline Suh and Cara Mones.

Westall 66 (8 August)

Film (2010). In 1966, in the Australian suburb of Westall (Victoria), hundreds of students, teachers and local residents witnessed a UFO hover overhead for several minutes, land and take off again at incredible speed. These witnesses revisit their extraordinary experience as tenacious sleuth Shane Ryan goes back to find an answer to the mystery. Directed by Rosie Jones (The Family).

Flyways (5 August)

Film (2023). This Australian documentary narrated by Mia Wasikowska explores the journey of migratory shorebirds, and the extinction level threats they face traversing their ancient flyways.

We Were Once Kids (25 July)

Twenty-six years after indie cult classic Kids was released, this documentary explores the divergent paths of the original cast, delivering an unflinching look back at one of the most iconic films of the 1990’s. By Australian director Eddie Martin.