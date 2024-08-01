News

DocPlay: new films streaming August 2024

Your guide to the best new documentaries to stream on DocPlay this month.
1 Aug 2024 9:05
Paul Dalgarno
5 August

Flyways

Film (2023). This Australian documentary narrated by Mia Wasikowska explores the journey of migratory shorebirds, and the extinction level threats they face traversing their ancient flyways.

8 August

Westall 66

Film (2010). In 1966, in the Australian suburb of Westall (Victoria), hundreds of students, teachers and local residents witnessed a UFO hover overhead for several minutes, land and take off again at incredible speed. These witnesses revisit their extraordinary experience as tenacious sleuth Shane Ryan goes back to find an answer to the mystery. Directed by Rosie Jones (The Family).

12 August

Swan Song

Series. An immersive look inside The National Ballet of Canada as it mounts a legacy-defining new production of Swan Lake. With full access to the creative process, this four-part series delves into the lives of the dancers as they push themselves to their limits to stage one of the most significant nights in their careers and company’s history.

Sorry/Not Sorry

Film (2023). With candor and surprising humour, Sorry/Not Sorry sheds new light on the nuanced experiences of three women who spoke up about comedian Louis CK’s sexual misconduct over the years. The film invites viewers to question whose stories and whose art we value, and at what cost. Directed by Caroline Suh and Cara Mones.

15 August

Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown

Film (2016). An entertaining documentary chronicling the remarkable life and work of one of the most iconic comic performers and filmmakers of our time.

29 August

The Narrow Bridge

Film (2022). An eye-opening film about trauma and healing that follows four individuals, Palestinian and Israeli, who have each suffered unimaginable grief – the loss of a loved one to violence – but who manage to use their misfortunes to find a way to healing and reconciliation.

