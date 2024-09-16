Disney Plus: new shows and films streaming this week

Disney Plus: new to streaming

Child Star (17 September)

Film (2024). Documentary exploring the ways in which well-known former child stars look back on the highs and lows of coming of age in the spotlight. Starring Demi Lovato, Christina Ricci and Drew Barrymore.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun (18 September)

Series. In this docuseries, Baywatch producers and stars discuss why the show the most watched TV series in the world. Starring Lili Simmons, Jason Momoa and Nicky Whelan.

Agatha All Along (19 September)

Agatha All Along. Image: Disney+.

Series. The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven. Starring Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza. Watch the trailer.

The Contestant (20 September)

Film (2023). For more than a year, a Japanese reality TV star left naked in a room and has to fill out magazine sweepstakes to earn food and clothing. Starring Tomoaki Hamatsu, Jason Her and Toshio Tsuchiya.

Disney Plus: recently added

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (13 September)

Series. In this animated show for children, a nerf-herder discovers an artefact that turns the Star Wars universe on its head, swapping the roles of heroes and villains. Starring Mark Hamill, Gaten Matarazzo and Bobby Moynihan.

In Vogue: The ’90s (13 September)

Series. This docuseries aims to present the definitive story of the 1990s fashion industry, with the help of Vogue editors Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour. Starring Nicole Kidman, Claire Danes and Sarah Jessica Parker. Watch the trailer.

Tell Me Lies – Season 2 (4 September)

Series. Season 2 picks up as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. While very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season 1 impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways. Starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (6 September)

Series. A reality TV show focusing on mormon wives who are swingers. Starring Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt.

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation Sing-Along Version (8 September)

Film (2024). Sing-along version of this animated film in which a man seeks redemption by volunteering his family for an experimental space farming mission. Starring Anna Akana, Darin De Paul and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Only Murders in the Building – Season 4 (27 August)

Only Murders in the Building. Image: Hulu/ Disney+.

Series. This season, our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents. Staring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Watch the trailer.