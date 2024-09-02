Disney Plus: best new shows streaming this week

Disney Plus: new to streaming

Tell Me Lies – Season 2 (4 September)

Series. Season 2 picks up as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. While very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season 1 impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways. Starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (6 September)

Series. A reality TV show focusing on mormon wives who are swingers. Starring Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt.

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation Sing-Along Version (8 September)

Film (2024). Sing-along version of this animated film in which a man seeks redemption by volunteering his family for an experimental space farming mission. Starring Anna Akana, Darin De Paul and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Disney Plus: recently added

Only Murders in the Building – Season 4 (27 August)

Only Murders in the Building. Image: Hulu/ Disney+.

Series. This season, our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents. Staring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Watch the trailer.

The Incredible Pol Farm (28 August)

Series. This new spin-off show follows three generations of the Pol family as they join forces to confront their biggest challenge yet – constructing a 350-acre farm.

OceanXplorers (19 August)

Series. From James Cameron, the series takes audiences aboard the OceanXplorer, the most advanced research vessel ever built, to investigate the furthest frontiers of the world’s oceans. Armed with advanced technology, handpicked explorers and scientists embark on a global odyssey to solve some of the ocean’s greatest mysteries through the lives of its animals and their ecosystems.

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (23 August)

Film (2024). Lifelong best friends Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice, known as The Supremes, share the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood from decades of weathering life’s storms. Through the joys and sorrows of life, marriage and children, happiness and blues, love and loss, new shades of heartbreak and illness threaten to stir up the past when the trio sees their bond put to the test as they face their most challenging times yet. Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Uzo Aduba and Sanaa Lathan. Watch the trailer.

Solar Opposites – Season 5 (12 August)

Series. The return of the animated show in which a family of aliens in middle America chew the fat over whether life is better there or on their home planet. Starring Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. Watch the trailer.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Season 2

Animated series for children. The young Jedi take on new missions across the galaxy as they try to stop the rise of the pirates.