Disney+: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 20 (28 March)

Jessica Capshaw returns as a guest star to reprise her role as the beloved Dr. Arizona Robbins, and Alex Landi will return as Dr. Nico Kim. Meanwhile, Natalie Morales heads to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Monica Beltran, a paediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field.

Madu (29 March)

Documentary film. Aged just 12, Anthony Madu, who became an internet sensation for his dance videos, leaves everything he knows in Nigeria to study at a prestigious English ballet school for seven years. Plenty of obstacles stand in the way of Madu and his dreams.

Renegade Nell

Renegade Nell. Image: Disney+.

Series. In 18th-century England, Nell Jackson is framed for murder, becoming the country’s most notorious outlaw. Enter a magical spirit, Billy Blind, to raise the stakes – and Nell’s ambition – to a whole new level. when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. Starring Louisa Harland, Frank Dillane and Ényì Okoronkwo.

Added recently

Photographer (19 March)

A series that follows some of the world’s most impressive visual storytellers. Each hour-long episode follows the life of an iconic photographer from their childhood and career beginnings to the present day, charting their process and motivations.

The series features Australian photographer Krystle Wright, alongside wildlife photographers Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier, science photographer Anand Varma, conflict photographer and Pulitzer prize winner Muhammed Muheisen, fashion photographer Campbell Addy, and portrait photographer Dan Winters.

Morphle and the Magic Pets (20 March)

Children’s series in which Mila and her stepbrother go on adventures with Mila’s magical pet Morphle, who can transform into anything.

X-Men ’97 (20 March)

This animated series takes us back to the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (15 March)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). Image: Disney+.

The celebrated concert film, directed by Sam Wrench, streamed in its entirety for the first time. Includes the song cardigan and four additional acoustic songs.