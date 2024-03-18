News

Disney+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 18 to 24 March in Australia.
18 Mar 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz

X-MEN ’97. Photo courtesy of Marvel Animation. © 2024 MARVEL & Disney+

New this week

Photographer (19 March)

A series that follows some of the world’s most impressive visual storytellers. Each hour-long episode follows the life of an iconic photographer from their childhood and career beginnings to the present day, charting their process and motivations.

The series features Australian photographer Krystle Wright, alongside wildlife photographers Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier, science photographer Anand Varma, conflict photographer and Pulitzer prize winner Muhammed Muheisen, fashion photographer Campbell Addy, and portrait photographer Dan Winters. 

Morphle and the Magic Pets (20 March)

Children’s series in which Mila and her stepbrother go on adventures with Mila’s magical pet Morphle, who can transform into anything.

X-Men ’97 (20 March)

This animated series takes us back to the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before.

Recently added

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (15 March)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). Image: Disney+.

The celebrated concert film, directed by Sam Wrench, streamed in its entirety for the first time. Includes the song cardigan and four additional acoustic songs.

Read: Apples Never Fall, Binge review: a big twist inward

Not Dead Yet, Season 2 (13 March)

Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez) is a self-described disaster, who writes obituaries at her local newspaper while navigating relationships in her personal and professional life. The twist – she can see the dead people she’s tasked with writing about, and they don’t hesitate to give her life advice.

Kiff (6 March)

Animated series following besties Kiff and Barry, a squirrel and a bunny.

Cinderella (6 March)

Film. Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 take on the timeless tale, starring Lily James, Cate Blanchett and Richard Madden.

Extraordinary – Season 2 (6 March)

The gang find themselves poised for their best attempts at being proper adults. Jen finally enrols at the clinic, determined to take her journey to find her power seriously. Having searched long and hard for his old life, Jizzlord’s past finally catches up with him.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She was previously a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

