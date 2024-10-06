News

 > Features

Disney+: new shows streaming this week

From 7 to 11 October 2024: your guide to the best new shows to stream on Disney+.
6 Oct 2024 16:15
Paul Dalgarno
La Máquina. Image: Disney+. Top 5 new shows streaming.

Streaming

La Máquina. Image: Disney+. Top 5 new shows streaming.

Share Icon

Disney+: new shows streaming

La Máquina (9 October)

Series. An ageing boxer gets a chance to return to the ring after his manager secures one last shot at a title. But in getting there, they have to contend first with a mysterious underworld force and the boxer’s ailing mind. Starring Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Eiza González. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

Me & Mickey – Season 3 (2 October)

Animated series. Mickey Mouse talks about everyday topics, inviting preschoolers to laugh and play along with games and challenges.

Last Days of the Space Age (3 October)

The Last Days Of The Space Age. Image: Joel Pratley/ Disney+. New Shows Streaming.
The Last Days of the Space Age. Image: Joel Pratley/ Disney+.

Series. It’s the end of an era, and everything is about to change. A global beauty pageant is converging on a small town, and for three families, the drama unfolding on the world stage is nothing compared to what they’re going through.

Tony and Judy are married and sit on opposite sides of an ugly power strike. Their youngest daughter Mia is going off the rails, while their eldest, Tilly, has her head in the stars. The Biu family grapple with the fate of their son, whose life hangs in the balance. For the Wilberforces, the threat of prejudice proves the flashpoint for monumental change. And Tony’s brother Mick forges an alliance with the USSR pageant contestant, not to mention her KGB minder.

The stage is set for a moment in history which will push these families past their limits. Starring Jesse Spencer, Radha Mitchell and Deborah Mailman. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: The Last Days of the Space Age, Disney+ review: it’s hangout time

Hold Your Breath (3 October)

Film (2024). Oklahoma, 1930s. The Bellum family house rests in a valley of dirt as clouds of dust blot out the sun. Margaret and her two daughters, Rose and Ollie, tend to their sparse farm while Margaret’s husband has left in pursuit of work.

As they struggle to survive the punishing Dust Bowl environment, a mysterious stranger arrives, threatening all they know and love. But is the threat a closer one? Starring Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Mamá Cake (25 September)

Comedy-crime series. An ageing woman makes the decision to reopen the Mamá Cake bakery, her former business – but now with a certain new ingredient added to the recipes, bringing trouble from the police and local drug dealers. Starring Susana Alexander, María Antonieta De Las Nieves, Ari Albarrán and Sebastián Dante. Watch the trailer.

Child Star (17 September)

Film (2024). Documentary exploring the ways in which well-known former child stars look back on the highs and lows of coming of age in the spotlight. Starring Demi Lovato, Christina Ricci and Drew Barrymore.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun (18 September)

Series. In this docuseries, Baywatch producers and stars discuss why the show the most watched TV series in the world. Starring Lili Simmons, Jason Momoa and Nicky Whelan.

Agatha All Along (19 September)

Agatha All Along. Image: Disney+.
Agatha All Along. Image: Disney+.

Series. The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven. Starring Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza. Watch the trailer.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Cate Blanchett and Sacha Baron Cohen in Disclaimer. Image: Apple TV+. New shows streaming.
Features

New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Binge, Prime & more

Discover the best new shows streaming from 7 to 13 October 2024 on the major streaming platforms.

Paul Dalgarno
Grand Designs Australia – Season 11. Image: ABC iview. New shows streaming.
Features

ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

From 7 to 13 October 2024: your guide to the best new shows to stream on ABC iview.

Paul Dalgarno
The Matrix Resurrections. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Top 5 films to stream.
Features

Stan: best new shows streaming this week

From 7 to 11 October 2024: your guide to the best new shows streaming on Stan.

Paul Dalgarno
The Sandhamn Murders. Image: SBS On Demand.
Features

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

From 7 to 13 October 2024: your guide to the best new shows to stream on SBS On Demand.

Paul Dalgarno
The Night Caller. Image: Acorn TV & AMC+.Top 5 new shows streaming.
Features

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows streaming this week

From 7 to 13 October 2024: your guide to the best new shows & films to stream on AMC+, Acorn…

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login