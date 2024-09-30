Disney+: new shows streaming this week

Disney+: new to streaming

Me & Mickey – Season 3 (2 October)

Animated series. Mickey Mouse talks about everyday topics, inviting preschoolers to laugh and play along with games and challenges.

Last Days of the Space Age (3 October)

Last Days of the Space Age. Image: Joel Pratley/ Disney+. New shows streaming.

Series. It’s the end of an era, and everything is about to change. A global beauty pageant is converging on a small town, and for three families, the drama unfolding on the world stage is nothing compared to what they’re going through. Tony and Judy are married and sit on opposite sides of an ugly power strike. Their youngest daughter Mia is going off the rails, while their eldest, Tilly, has her head in the stars. The Biu family grapple with the fate of their son, whose life hangs in the balance. For the Wilberforces, the threat of prejudice proves the flashpoint for monumental change. And Tony’s brother Mick forges an alliance with the USSR pageant contestant, not to mention her KGB minder. The stage is set for a moment in history which will push these families past their limits. Starring Jesse Spencer, Radha Mitchell and Deborah Mailman. Watch the trailer.

Hold Your Breath (3 October)

Film (2024). Oklahoma, 1930s. The Bellum family house rests in a valley of dirt as clouds of dust blot out the sun. Margaret and her two daughters, Rose and Ollie, tend to their sparse farm while Margaret’s husband has left in pursuit of work. As they struggle to survive the punishing Dust Bowl environment, a mysterious stranger arrives, threatening all they know and love. But is the threat a closer one? Starring Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Disney+: recently added

Mamá Cake (25 September)

Comedy-crime series. An ageing woman makes the decision to reopen the Mamá Cake bakery, her former business – but now with a certain new ingredient added to the recipes, bringing trouble from the police and local drug dealers. Starring Susana Alexander, María Antonieta De Las Nieves, Ari Albarrán and Sebastián Dante. Watch the trailer.

Child Star (17 September)

Film (2024). Documentary exploring the ways in which well-known former child stars look back on the highs and lows of coming of age in the spotlight. Starring Demi Lovato, Christina Ricci and Drew Barrymore.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun (18 September)

Series. In this docuseries, Baywatch producers and stars discuss why the show the most watched TV series in the world. Starring Lili Simmons, Jason Momoa and Nicky Whelan.

Agatha All Along (19 September)

Agatha All Along. Image: Disney+.

Series. The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven. Starring Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza. Watch the trailer.

The Contestant (20 September)

Film (2023). For more than a year, a Japanese reality TV star left naked in a room and has to fill out magazine sweepstakes to earn food and clothing. Starring Tomoaki Hamatsu, Jason Her and Toshio Tsuchiya.